Middle East Digital Health Forum 2022 to highlight sustainable digital healthcare transformation

The second edition of the event by Khaleej Times will bring together experts to discuss a roadmap for upscaling the GCC healthcare industry

Several leaders will take the stage to discuss emerging digital technologies in healthcare, as well as strategies to accelerate the digitisation of the health sector - KT file

by Rohma Sadaqat Published: Tue 14 Jun 2022, 7:05 PM

The second edition of the Middle East Digital Health Forum will return on June 16 in Dubai, bringing together a number of key officials, professionals, and industry leaders to highlight the role of technology and transformation in the healthcare sector.

Presented by Khaleej Times, under the endorsement of the Ministry of Health & Prevention, the event sees Hewlett Packard Enterprise as the Gold Sponsor and KeyReply as the Networking Sponsor. The in-person event will discuss the impact of digitisation on everyday healthcare and strategies to overcome challenges for sustainable digital healthcare transformation.

Experts have noted that the global healthcare ecosystem is undergoing unprecedented changes with the 4th industrial revolution bringing in technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, big data, and automation. They explained that the healthcare industry has already been slow in the uptake of the technology revolution, and that changes have brought with them several challenges. Highly developed skills and expertise are needed to solve challenges, and Middle Eastern countries have achieved a significant digital adoption rate.

The forum will see industry leaders from both the healthcare and technology sectors interacting to lay down a ground map that will help the healthcare industry on the road to sustainable digital healthcare transformation. Several leaders will take the stage to discuss emerging digital technologies in healthcare, as well as strategies to accelerate the digitisation of the health sector by addressing challenges such as rising costs, availability of skilled labor, and implementation of new technology.

Dr. Haidar Saeed Al Yousuf, managing director of Al-Futtaim Health, said that he was delighted to be participating in the event as a speaker, adding: “At Al-Futtaim Health, we’ve created a whole new healthcare ecosystem where every ‘physical’ service and touchpoint is seamlessly integrated with the ‘digital’ component, to deliver smart solutions such as Telehealth, and our most recent launch of Smart Clinics in the UAE, supported by innovative diagnostics and advanced data-assisted systems.”

“The most recent recognition in the category of ‘Service Innovation of the Year, Asia’, for Health Hub, our primary care chain of clinics, at the Healthcare Asia Awards 2022, is proof of this fact,” he added. “By participating in the Middle East Digital Health Forum 2022, we hope to share our ideas while gaining useful and transformative insights in this ever-evolutionary journey of the healthcare industry.”

Freddy Jiménez Gómez, regional commercial lead for Africa and the Middle East and senior director at Pfizer Biopharmaceuticals Group, said: “I am excited to participate as a keynote speaker in the Middle-East Digital Health Forum 2022. I will share some insights about Artificial Intelligence (AI) which is providing unprecedented opportunities that can change patients’ lives, improving diagnostic and patient adherence.”

The forum will also help stakeholders achieve cost efficiency, have a patient-centric approach, adopt predictive analysis for hiring good talent, engage AI-based treatment, and identify business opportunities in the evolving healthcare industry.

Professionals participating in the event include: Ahmad Al Dashti, assistant undersecretary of Support Services, Ministry of Health & Prevention, UAE; Dr. Younis Kazim, CEO of Dubai Healthcare Corporation; Dr. Haidar Saeed Al Yousuf, MD of Al-Futtaim Health; Ali Alajme, director of Digital Health Department, Ministry of Health & Prevention, UAE; Dr. Mohaymen Abdelghany, CEO of Danat Al Emarat Hospital for Women & Children, a Mubadala Health Partner; Brandon Rowberry, CEO of Digital Health, Aster DM Healthcare; Dr. Mohammad Faisal Parvez, COO at Thumbay Hospital Ajman; Dr. Sara Al Dallal, senior health service specialist, Dubai Health Authority; Himanshu Puri, head of IT at King's College Hospital London; Dr. Ahmad Salah, director at Prime Healthcare Group; Morad Qutqut, chief customer innovation officer, Strategic Customer Engagement at Hewlett Packard Enterprise; Freddy Jiménez Gómez, senior director, Pfizer Biopharmaceuticals Group; and Abid Hussain Shah, group chief information officer at Saudi Germa Hospital Group, UAE.

rohma@khaleejtimes.com