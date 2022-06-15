Middle East Digital Health Forum 2022 sets sights on transformation in healthcare

The second edition of the event by Khaleej Times will bring together experts to discuss a roadmap for upscaling the GCC healthcare industry

The in-person event on Thursday will discuss the impact of digitisation on everyday healthcare and strategies to overcome challenges for sustainable digital healthcare transformation - KT file

by Rohma Sadaqat Published: Wed 15 Jun 2022, 7:07 PM

The second edition of the Middle East Digital Health Forum will kick off on June 16, with officials and industry experts in Dubai converging to spotlight new transformations in the healthcare sector and the role that technology will play in creating a sustainable future for the industry.

Presented by Khaleej Times, under the endorsement of the Ministry of Health & Prevention, the event sees Hewlett Packard Enterprise as the Gold Sponsor and KeyReply as the Networking Sponsor. The in-person event will discuss the impact of digitisation on everyday healthcare and strategies to overcome challenges for sustainable digital healthcare transformation.

Experts have noted that the global healthcare ecosystem is undergoing unprecedented changes with the 4th industrial revolution bringing in technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, the Internet of Things, and big data. They explained that the healthcare industry has already been slow in the uptake of the technology revolution, and that this has brought about several challenges. Highly developed skills and expertise are needed to solve these challenges, and Middle Eastern countries are already logging in a significant digital adoption rate.

Poonam Chawla, head of KT Engage and Events & Conferences, highlighted the importance of the Middle East Digital Health Forum 2022 in bringing together experts from various sectors to draw up a road map that will help the healthcare industry on the road to sustainable digital healthcare transformation.

“We are delighted and proud to once again welcome everybody to the second edition of our extremely successful Middle East Digital Health Forum,” she said. “The healthcare industry across the UAE today finds itself in a very unique position where technology and industry expertise is coming together at a pace that is unprecedented. New and emerging technologies have created a transformation that is accelerating in pace every day and it is important for healthcare professionals and industry leaders to be ready for this transformation. We have seen technology being utilised in cases such as cancer detections via AI, all the way to post operation monitoring through wearables. This forum will highlight such transformations and we look forward to many productive discussions throughout the day.”

Morad Qutqut, chief customer innovation officer, Strategic Customer Engagement at Hewlett Packard Enterprise, added: “It is a great opportunity For Hewlett Packard Enterprise to participate in this event in partnership with Khaleej Times. We are looking to share our point of view on the transformation the healthcare sector is going through spanning from the edge to the cloud, share the company’s 50x years of experiences with key stakeholders in this field, and getting more insights from different care providers on their plans and directions. Such interaction and collaboration with different players will definitely lead to ignite the healthcare ecosystem with more innovation.”

Similarly, Peiru Teo, CEO of KeyReply, also said that the company was also looking forward to exchanging ideas and best practices with healthcare leaders and changemakers in the industry. “We have had many high-quality conversations in the UAE and the leaders do look far into the future, move fast, and dare to challenge the status quo. The best ideas win. I think this spirit will surely spur the pace of innovation in UAE. This is at the very heart of what we do at KeyReply, and we look forward to partnering with them to implement the changes with tangible results.”

Dr. Haidar Saeed Al Yousuf, managing director of Al-Futtaim Health, said that he was delighted to be participating in the event as a speaker, adding: “At Al-Futtaim Health, we’ve created a whole new healthcare ecosystem where every ‘physical’ service and touchpoint is seamlessly integrated with the ‘digital’ component, to deliver smart solutions such as Telehealth, and our most recent launch of Smart Clinics in the UAE, supported by innovative diagnostics and advanced data-assisted systems.”

Freddy Jiménez Gómez, regional commercial lead for Africa and the Middle East and senior director at Pfizer Biopharmaceuticals Group, said: “I am excited to participate as a keynote speaker in the Middle-East Digital Health Forum 2022. I will share some insights about Artificial Intelligence (AI) which is providing unprecedented opportunities that can change patients’ lives, improving diagnostic and patient adherence.”

