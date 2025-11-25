Middle East construction embraces digitalisation to drive sustainability goals

The Middle East’s construction industry is entering a transformative phase, driven by sustainability imperatives and rapid digital adoption. Companies across the region are embedding low-carbon design principles, energy-efficient building practices, and smarter asset operations into every stage of the project lifecycle.

This shift is powered by advanced technologies such as Building Information Modeling (BIM), digital twins, AI-based simulation, and lifecycle analysis — tools that enable teams to model environmental impact, reduce waste, and optimize resources while meeting evolving global and regional sustainability standards.

Governments are reinforcing this momentum through clear regulatory frameworks and ambitious national agendas like the UAE Net Zero 2050 and Saudi Vision 2030. These initiatives are pushing industry players to accelerate decarbonization and embrace data-driven decision-making. “The next phase of innovation will be defined by AI-powered design optimization, dynamic digital twins, and open, connected workflows,” said Muayad Simbawa, Managing Director of Nemetschek Arabia. “AI is moving beyond automation to become an indispensable partner in creating structures that are inherently more efficient and less resource-intensive.”

At Big 5 Global 2025, Nemetschek Arabia showcased eight leading brands from the Nemetschek Group portfolio, including ALLPLAN, Bluebeam, Graphisoft, Solibri, Spacewell, and Vectorworks. The exhibit demonstrated how open and intelligent digital workflows can enhance collaboration, improve productivity, and reduce environmental impact across the GCC’s construction ecosystem. Visitors experienced solutions ranging from AI-driven design optimization and BIM collaboration to digital twins and smart building operations — all aimed at supporting sustainable, future-ready cities.

Industry growth prospects remain strong. According to IMARC Group, the GCC construction market — valued at $147.1 billion in 2024 — is projected to reach $226.2 billion by 2033, reflecting a healthy CAGR of 4.9%. This expansion is fueled by mega-projects such as Saudi Arabia’s giga developments, Oman’s Salalah Future City, and UAE landmarks like Saadiyat Cultural District and Dubai Creek Harbour. Crucially, this growth is not just about scale; it underscores a commitment to digital maturity and sustainability. “The region is investing in technology to ensure projects are delivered efficiently and responsibly,” Simbawa emphasized.

Looking ahead, Nemetschek Arabia plans to deepen its role as a digital transformation partner for flagship projects across Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Oman, and Qatar. Strategic priorities include localizing solutions to meet regional regulations, fostering ecosystem collaboration, and accelerating innovation in AI-driven design and smart asset management. As the Middle East builds toward its net-zero goals, technology will remain the cornerstone of creating resilient, sustainable cities.