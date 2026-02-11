Middle East CEOs feel the heat as boards demand faster results and deeper transformation

CEOs across the Middle East are facing leadership pressures that mirror record global churn, as boards sharpen performance expectations and compress the time leaders have to deliver sweeping change.

New data from Russell Reynolds Associates’ Global CEO Turnover Index Annual Report 2025 shows CEO departures worldwide hit 234 last year — up 16 per cent year-on-year and 21 per cent above the eight‑year average — underscoring that elevated turnover is no longer an anomaly but a defining feature of modern corporate governance.

Globally, the average tenure of departing CEOs slid to 7.1 years in 2025, down from 8.3 years in 2021 — a sign that directors are recalibrating “what good looks like” and how quickly it must be achieved. “The CEO role has become materially more complex and harder than it has ever been,” the report notes, with boards “far more explicit about what results must be delivered — and when.”

For Middle East-listed companies navigating rapid economic diversification, digitization, and new regulatory regimes, those global currents are familiar. The report finds that boards worldwide are making definitive calls earlier in a leader’s lifecycle: the proportion of CEOs departing within 30–36 months jumped 79 per cent year over year. That shift reflects a context in which many new CEOs inherit underperforming or activist-pressured organizations and must show momentum inside two to three years — timelines that echo the region’s push to translate national transformation agendas into measurable corporate outcomes.

“Middle East CEOs are operating under the same global forces driving record CEO turnover worldwide, from geopolitical shocks and investor scrutiny to accelerated transformation,” said Nicolas Manset, Head of the Middle East at Russell Reynolds Associates. “The Gulf continues to strengthen its position as a globally competitive business hub, attracting international capital, multinational headquarters and world-class executive talent. This vibrant business landscape presents significant opportunity, with leadership effectiveness serving as a decisive factor in sustaining growth and business advantage.”

Advisers warn that investor scrutiny is intensifying the squeeze. “Sustained high levels of CEO turnover should be expected given the environment leaders are operating in today… the margin for error has narrowed significantly,” says Rusty O’Kelley, who co-leads RRA’s Board & CEO Advisory Partners in the Americas. The report links a surge in activist campaigns — particularly in the U.S. and Japan — to accelerated exits, noting Barclays data that a record 32 CEOs resigned within a year of an activist campaign in 2025, up from 27 in 2024. While activism manifests differently across markets, the signal to boards — including those in the Gulf — is unmistakable: accountability expectations are rising, and change must be demonstrable.

Equally consequential for regional succession plans is who gets the top job. First‑time CEOs accounted for 86 per cent of incoming appointments globally in 2025, a level that has held consistently since 2018. In several indices — including the FTSE 100 and Hang Seng — all new CEOs were first‑timers. That pattern — driven by stronger internal pipelines and challenges in attracting experienced CEOs — mirrors the Middle East’s own investment in homegrown leadership. But it also raises execution risk unless boards embed structured development and transition support from day one. As RRA’s UK leader Laura Sanderson puts it: “Historically, the first couple of years of a CEO’s tenure were about clarifying the mandate… That grace period has been severely compressed. Today, CEOs are expected to demonstrate momentum almost immediately.”

The technology sector offers a cautionary subplot. After record churn in 2024, tech CEO exits halved in 2025 as boards paused leadership changes amid “intense strategic and operational demands.” For Middle Eastern companies racing to scale AI, connectivity, and data‑center bets, the lesson is that stability can be strategic — yet boards will still expect cost discipline and near‑term proof points.

The report also flags a stubborn pipeline issue: women comprised just 9 per cent of incoming CEOs globally last year, down from 11 per cent in 2024, with too few women moving through key feeder roles such as CFO, COO, or divisional P\&L leadership. For Gulf companies seeking to broaden senior leadership, this highlights the need to accelerate P\&L exposure well before CEO succession decisions are imminent.

For boards in the region, the playbook is shifting from episodic handovers to continuous succession — starting earlier, defining 24–36‑month outcomes with precision, and treating CEO development as a governance duty. As Sanderson cautions, boards are often “handing the keys of a Ferrari to rookies” — and in a market that prizes rapid transformation, the right scaffolding can spell the difference between momentum and misstep. The clear message for Middle East CEOs: the runway is shorter, the stakes are higher, and performance plus transformation is the mandate.