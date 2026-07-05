Middle East and Africa enterprises prioritise data control, sovereignty to enable trusted AI growth

Organizations across the Middle East and Africa (MEA) are taking a deliberate and disciplined approach to AI adoption, prioritizing data sovereignty, operational control, and cyber resilience to build trusted AI and data foundations as they accelerate digital transformation initiatives, a study showed.

New research from Veeam Software, a data and AI trust company, reveals that while AI remains a strategic priority across the region, MEA organizations are demonstrating a stronger commitment to governance and data control than many of their global counterparts. The research, conducted among enterprise IT, data, and security decision makers across Turkey, Israel, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria, South Africa, and Kenya, as part of a larger EMEA wide study, found that organizations are placing sovereignty considerations at the heart of their AI and data strategies.

The research reveals several distinct characteristics of the MEA market.

Data sovereignty is a critical business priority: 60% of organizations classify data sovereignty as a top strategic priority over the next 24 months, exceeding the global average of 56.6%.

Middle East and Africa leads EMEA in sovereignty execution: 60% of organizations have fully defined and operationalized their data sovereignty strategy, making MEA the most mature region surveyed (compared to 52.7% in EMEA).

Control is the primary driver: The leading reasons for prioritizing data sovereignty are gaining greater control over data (41.8%), reducing the risk of data breaches (37.8%), and protecting data from foreign government access (37.8%).

Cross border data governance is a key concern: Operational control (30.4%) and managing data flows across international borders (30.0%) are viewed as the most important components of data sovereignty.

Third party ecosystems represent the largest blind spot: More than one third (37.6%) of organizations cite third party vendors and service providers as their biggest challenge when it comes to understanding where data is stored, processed, or accessed.

AI adoption is advancing with governance guardrails: Nearly half (44.8%) of organizations are using a hybrid AI approach, leveraging local AI models for sensitive workloads while utilizing global AI platforms for broader use cases.

Security and privacy drive AI investment decisions: Security concerns (38.8%), privacy requirements (38.4%), cost optimization (37.2%), and sovereignty requirements (36.4%) are the leading motivations for building custom AI capabilities.

Executive accountability is increasing: 58.4% of respondents report that C level executives hold personal legal responsibility for cyber resilience outcomes, while 41.6% say increased accountability has resulted in greater stress and anxiety among leadership teams.

Confidence in regulatory readiness remains high: 93.6% of organizations expect to meet the requirements of the EU AI Act, reflecting the growing influence of global AI governance frameworks on organizations across the region.

“Organizations across the Middle East and Africa increasingly recognize that data sovereignty is not simply a compliance exercise. It is a strategic enabler for building trust in AI and driving secure digital transformation,” said Mena Migally, Regional Vice President, EMEA East at Veeam. “The region is demonstrating impressive maturity in operationalizing data sovereignty strategies, but the challenge now lies in maintaining visibility and control across increasingly complex ecosystems that span cloud environments, AI platforms, and third-party providers. As organizations continue to invest in AI, success will depend on building resilience and trust into the foundation of every data driven initiative.”

Despite strong progress, the findings suggest that visibility remains a growing challenge. As organizations expand their use of AI, cloud services, and external partners, maintaining oversight of where data resides, how it moves across borders, and who can access it will become increasingly critical to sustaining trust in AI and data driven operations.