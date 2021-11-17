Microsoft aims to be carbon negative by 2030

Microsoft will go beyond mere carbon neutrality and even net zero models as it aims to be carbon negative by 2030 and plans to remove all historic carbon emissions by 2050, said Naim Yazbeck, regional director, Enterprise and Partner Group (EPG), Microsoft UAE.

“We have to date initiated the removal of 1.3 million metric tonnes of carbon from 26 projects around the world and we support our customers in their own net-zero journeys. In October, we announced Microsoft Cloud for Sustainability. Drawing on the depth and breadth of the entire Microsoft cloud, this new cloud offering is designed to help companies take control of their environmental initiatives, offering a set of comprehensive, integrated and automated insights for organizations to accelerate each stage of their sustainability journey,” said Yazbeck.

The implementation of Cloud for Sustainability drives progress to create a new carbon technology ecosystem. This brings together a wide variety of organisations to develop and advance solutions towards the nation’s carbon challenges. Microsoft continues its efforts to foster a common carbon language, develop effective carbon accounting, and ultimately, help achieve a net zero environment.

At Adipec 2021, Microsoft is showcasing technologies that can be leveraged to deliver sustainable solutions and achieve net-zero goals.

“We are committed to the enhancement of energy conservation and efficiency while empowering innovation that drives economic growth. Our solutions leverage the power of data and AI to deliver intelligent consumption solutions,” said Yazbeck.

The Adipec Digitalization Zone is providing visitors with insights from industry experts, who talk them through the latest energy solutions. “We are also sharing global and regional customer cases, success stories, and transformative industry initiatives,” said Yazbeck.

The UAE’s hosting of COP28 firmly establishes the nation as a leader in addressing and finding solutions to today’s most pressing matters. “The COP28 conferences present opportunities for the international community to address the ticking clock humanity faces in the race to solving climate change and other environmental issues highly relevant to our region that is already facing water scarcity and hot temperatures.”

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation has already indicated publicly that the 2023 COP must be a ‘solutions COP’ and the private sector is already gearing up to fulfill that vision.

“Organisations hoping to achieve their net zero goals provide the regional economy new avenues of finding innovative solutions to accelerate their transition to carbon-neutrality, which is expected to spark more revenue streams for businesses. By bringing a global focus on sustainability to the region, industries are encouraged and even expected to collaborate, strategise, and implement digital and sustainable-driven solutions championing renewable energy,” concluded Yazbeck. — sandhya@khaleejtimes.com