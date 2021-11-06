Microfinance companies must give collateral free loans

By H. P. Ranina/ NRIs Problems Published: Sat 6 Nov 2021, 10:26 AM

Question: My friends in India who are carrying on small businesses are facing problems from companies who lend them funds because security and collateral are being demanded. These companies are not regulated by the Reserve Bank. Is there any move to streamline the measures for collateral free lending?

Answer: Current regulations for making credit available to low income families are applicable only to non-banking finance companies which are registered with the Reserve Bank of India. Other lenders who have a share of about 70 per cent in the micro-finance space are not subjected to any regulatory conditions. Therefore, such lenders are currently demanding collateral for giving loans causing a lot of hardship to small borrowers. The Reserve Bank has therefore proposed to extend the collateral free nature of microfinance loans to all lenders and not just to the registered non-banking finance companies and micro-finance institutions. According to the RBI, micro-lending has a social objective and borrowers who take micro-loans do not have the type of collateral which lenders demand. Therefore, hereafter all microfinance companies will have to give loans collateral free as is being done by the non-banking finance companies registered with the RBI.

My family members undertake online transactions in foreign exchange for buying various goods and services. Remittances are also being made as permitted by law. However, I am told that there are lots of hidden charges in the form of exchange mark-up by banks. Similar issues are there when NRIs make remittances to India for their family members. Is this true?

A research carried out by an independent agency estimated the value of foreign exchange transaction fees at Rs121.42 billion in 2019. This fee included an exchange mark-up of Rs44.22 billion. The study was released by a technology company which has been founded with the objective of reducing cross border remittance costs. Likewise, NRIs sending money to India are also bearing a huge cost embedded in the transaction fee which is in the form of exchange mark-up. It is estimated that the money lost on exchange rate margins has grown from Rs42 billion to Rs79 billion in the last one year. While technology and internet have sorted out remittance issues and made it more convenient for speedy transfers, the hiding of fees in the exchange rate results in less money being received by the final beneficiaries of funds in India.

A cousin had an accident and had to incur medical expenses. He had earlier taken out a personal accident insurance policy but it had lapsed a few weeks before the accident on account of his not paying the renewal premium on the due date. The insurance company has therefore refused to pay him any amount under the policy. Is the company justified in doing so?

The Supreme Court of India has, in a recent judgment, upheld the action of an insurance company in not paying any amount where the policy has lapsed on account of non-payment of premium on the due date. The court has laid down that the terms of an insurance policy have to be strictly complied with and no amount can be paid in the case of an accident if the policy has lapsed due to non-payment of premium on the due date. In this case, the person had paid the premium after the accident took place. Despite this fact, the apex Court held that the default in payment on the due date cannot be condoned and therefore the insurance company was not liable to pay any amount under the accident insurance policy. This decision needs to be kept in mind because any delay in payment of the renewal premium would result in no benefit being available if an accident takes place after the policy lapses.

