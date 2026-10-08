Michelin recognition underscores UAE’s rise as a global dining hub

The UAE’s growing reputation as an international culinary destination received another boost this week after the latest Michelin Guide recognised 178 restaurants across Dubai and Abu Dhabi, highlighting the increasing economic importance of the country’s food and hospitality sector.

The fifth edition of the Michelin Guide Dubai, unveiled at Atlantis The Royal, features 122 restaurants representing 38 cuisines, while a further 56 restaurants in Abu Dhabi have also earned Michelin recognition. The latest selections underscore the UAE’s emergence as a regional food capital, driven by strong tourism demand, a multicultural population and growing consumer spending on dining experiences.

The sector’s growth is reflected in its numbers. The UAE food services market was valued at $23.21 billion in 2025, while the wider food products market reached $15.68 billion. According to industry projections, the country’s broader food and beverage sector is expected to expand to nearly $43.98 billion by 2029.

Restaurants are increasingly benefiting from the UAE’s booming tourism industry, which generated Dh257.3 billion ($70 billion) and contributed approximately 14 per cent of national GDP. The country’s diverse population, representing more than 200 nationalities, has also helped create one of the world’s most varied dining scenes.

“Few cities bring together such a rich variety of cultures, cuisines and culinary traditions all while creating a dining identity that is undeniably Dubai,” said Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of Michelin Guide.

The UAE is home to nearly 26,800 restaurants and cafes, including around 13,000 in Dubai alone. Competition has intensified as new concepts enter the market, while established venues increasingly seek global recognition through awards such as the Michelin Guide.

Among the restaurants retaining Michelin recognition this year is Atrangi by Ritu Dalmia at Madinat Jumeirah, which was named a Michelin Selected restaurant for the third consecutive year since opening in 2023.

For owner Aziz Merchant, the accolade reflects both culinary consistency and resilience during a challenging year for the hospitality industry.

“Dubai teaches you not to give up,” he said. “We have been fortunate to operate in a city led by wise, caring and decisive leadership that understands the importance of business continuity, hospitality and, above all, people.”

Chef Ritu Dalmia said this year’s recognition carried added significance after a difficult period for the sector.

“Atrangi has always been about the emotion behind food,” she said. “We are incredibly proud of our team, and to have remained together through a difficult period makes this year’s Michelin recognition especially meaningful.”

As international visitor numbers continue to rise and global restaurant rankings increasingly spotlight UAE eateries, industry observers expect the country’s dining sector to play an even larger role in attracting tourists, investment and talent in the coming years.