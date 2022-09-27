MGTES allows industrial market to store, use clean thermal energy

Energy of the future, first worldwide made in Italy sand battery is key player at Wetex 2022 in Dubai

Supplied photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 27 Sep 2022, 4:06 PM

MGTES, the zero-impact thermal energy storage technology that overcomes renewables intermittency and helps reduce the dependence of energy-consuming industries on gas, is a key player at Wetex - Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition 2022, organised by Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (Dewa).

Wetex is the most important sectorial event in the Middle East and one of the most influential in the world dedicated to renewable energy.

Protected by 11 international patents, MGTES (Magaldi Green Thermal Energy Storage) is a storage system based on a fluidised sand bed (energy from the sand) powered exclusively by renewable energy. The system was developed and built by Magaldi Green Energy, startup of Magaldi Power, a world leader in systems for the transport of very high temperatures materials.

Already shown at Wetex 2021, the made-in-Italy “sand batteries” have been further tested and brought to the highest level of technological maturity during 2022, finding application in the first industrial plant now in operation at the Magaldi plant in Salerno, Italy. The plant is currently on the route for commercial and industrial use.

The innovation releases 24h/7 high-temperature thermal energy in a temperature-range between 150° and 400° in form of heat or process steam according to the needs of industrial users in sectors such as paper, food & beverage, chemical and plastic, today strongly destabilized by the gas emergency, with a global cycle efficiency close to 90-95 per cent.

Massimiliano Masi, General Manager of Magaldi Green Energy Middle East, said: “The possibility of storing energy produced from renewable sources is the decisive challenge to move to an energy model that is truly independent from fossil sources. We have been working for many years on innovative and totally sustainable storage systems from an environmental point of view. Our MGTES allows: industries operating in importing countries to limit, and in some cases eliminate, the use of gas for industrial processes and in producing countries, such as here in the Middle East, to contribute to national sustainability goals and provide greater export raw materials.”

business@khaleejtimes.com