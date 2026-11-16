MGM Dubai on track for early 2029 opening as structure tops out

Wasl, one of Dubai’s leading real estate developers and asset management groups, has announced the structural topping out of MGM Dubai, a landmark waterfront development adjacent to the Burj Al Arab.

The project is taking shape on a three million sq ft man-made island off the Umm Suqeim and Jumeirah coastline. It is scheduled to open in early 2029.

MGM Dubai will bring together three internationally renowned hotel brands, MGM, Bellagio and ARIA, with a combined 1,500 keys.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The destination will also offer 40 signature dining venues, a globally renowned beach club, a state-of-the-art theatre, curated retail and wellness experiences, and a range of entertainment and leisure offerings.

“The topping out of MGM Dubai is a proud milestone for Wasl Group and reflects our commitment to creating destinations that contribute to Dubai’s long-term vision and global standing. Through this landmark development, we are bringing together world-class hospitality, entertainment and lifestyle experiences in a distinctive waterfront setting, creating a destination that will add a new dimension to Dubai’s tourism and hospitality landscape,” said Rashed Mohammad, chief real estate officer at Wasl Group.

“By bringing the electric energy of Bellagio, ARIA and MGM to the UAE, our ambition reaches beyond just building another destination resort. We intend to create an entirely new kind of world-class entertainment destination,” said Ari Kastrati, chief content, hospitality and development officer for MGM Resorts.

Kastrati credited the collaboration between Wasl, MGM and CSCEC, as well as the thousands of construction crew members on site. “We are committed to keeping this momentum going as we head toward our early 2029 opening,” he said.

As construction progresses towards completion, MGM Dubai represents a significant addition to the emirate’s pipeline of landmark developments and one of the region’s most prominent upcoming hospitality destinations.