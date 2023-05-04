Meydan Free Zone and noon.com collaborate to drive SME growth

Noon will offer its seller onboarding services through Meydan Marketplace

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 4 May 2023, 3:26 PM

Meydan Free Zone has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with noon.com, the region’s leading online shopping destination. The MoU is an exceptional feat as it marks noon’s first-of-its-kind partnership with a free zone, underscoring both organisations’ shared commitment to supporting SMEs to grow from Dubai and further strengthening a sustainable economy.

Noon will offer its seller onboarding services through Meydan Marketplace, an innovative e-commerce platform of Meydan Free Zone that connects buyers and sellers in the region. The marketplace features a range of services, including e-commerce solutions, logistics services, and supply chain management. With it, businesses can create an online presence, sell their products or services, and manage transactions through a single platform. Meydan Free Zone also assists noon seller lab users in obtaining essential customs codes from Dubai Customs, which is mandatory for companies involved in import/export activities in Dubai. The free zone also offers state-of-the-art warehousing facilities to meet large and small businesses’ modern logistics requirements.

hrough this partnership, Meydan Free Zone clients will receive a smooth onboarding experience onto noon’s seller portal, “noon seller lab.” Meydan Free Zone companies can tap into noon’s huge customer database, assisted by the support of a dedicated account manager to steer them through the process. To further motivate aspiring entrepreneurs and SMEs, the partnership will offer all new Meydan Free Zone companies a noon gift voucher as a token of appreciation for joining the platform, subject to meeting specific criteria.

Hamed Ahli, Head of Free Zone, said - “Meydan Free Zone has always cultivated strategic alliances to provide a springboard for growth, innovation, and success for all who dare to dream big and Grow from Dubai. Through our partnerships, we aim to provide our clients with the best possible resources and support to establish and grow their businesses on a global scale. We are delighted to partner with noon to create a new benchmark for industry collaboration. The MoU marks a significant step forward in our efforts to support SMEs and promote a sustainable economy in the region.”

Ali Kafil-Hussain, chief of staff at noon, said: “As a company that’s dedicated to helping small businesses succeed, we’re proud to partner with Meydan Free Zone to support SMEs, SMBs, and entrepreneurs’ online success. This program will provide SMEs, SMBs, and entrepreneurs with solutions that will not only jumpstart their success but also give them access to noon’s loyal customers across the UAE.”

The alliance aims to create synergies between the two organizations, enabling them to leverage their respective strengths and expertise to benefit SMEs in the region. Through the partnership, noon seller users can choose from over 3500 business activities spanning various fields, industries, and niche markets. Furthermore, Meydan Free Zone extends it’s beyond setup services to its trade license holders, enabling them to open bank accounts with over 26 local and international banks with a guaranteed IBAN. Moreover, with permits issued by the free zone, businesses can legally work with mainland companies and open offices on the mainland.