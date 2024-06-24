Metaverse represents immense potential for AEC industry

Kreative Konnections to offer events, consulting, and lifestyle services
The metaverse represents a transformative leap for the architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) industry, offering great possibilities for how design processes are conceived, an expert said.
“It has reached a point where every stakeholder can not only visualize the project beforehand but also collaborate, provide feedback, and make changes in virtual environments that mimic real-world conditions. All this can contribute to improved decision-making, saving time and costs,” Tithi Tewari, CoFounder & MD, Trezi, said.
The UAE and GCC regions present fertile ground for the adoption of immersive technologies in the AEC sector, Tewari said. “With ambitious projects such as smart cities, iconic skyscrapers, and sustainable developments on the rise, there is a growing demand for innovative solutions that can streamline workflows, enhance collaboration, and deliver projects more efficiently. Governments in the region are actively promoting digital transformation and sustainable development goals, further accelerating the need for advanced technologies in construction and design. This proactive approach not only supports economic growth but also positions the UAE as a hub for innovation and technological excellence in the global AEC landscape,” she added.
The UAE market presents an exciting opportunity for Trezi to lead the charge in integrating Metaverse and immersive technologies into the AEC sector, Tewari said. “By leveraging these technologies thoughtfully and innovatively, we can not only drive operational efficiencies and business growth but also contribute to a more sustainable and resilient built environment for future generations,” she added.
Immersive technologies are no longer just a want but a “need” due to the benefits they bring to boosting businesses, she stressed. :They can reduce project timelines and costs, enhance efficiency, and improve client satisfaction through better project outcomes and faster time to market. Adopting cutting-edge technologies such as AR, VR, and AI signals a commitment to innovation and positions firms as leaders in shaping the future of construction and design. This competitive edge is crucial in a dynamic market where differentiation is key to sustainable growth and success,” Tewari added.
Immersive technologies also play a pivotal role in enhancing businesses’ Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) credentials. By optimizing building designs for energy efficiency and sustainability through virtual simulations, firms can reduce environmental impact and operational costs associated with energy consumption, Tewari said. “Furthermore, virtual collaboration minimizes physical travel and on-site construction waste, contributing to a smaller carbon footprint and demonstrating a commitment to environmental stewardship. Communicating these sustainable practices to stakeholders and the community builds trust and transparency, aligning with global ESG standards and enhancing corporate reputation in a socially conscious market,” she added.
