Metaverse represents immense potential for AEC industry

Tithi Tewari, CoFounder & MD, Trezi

Published: Mon 24 Jun 2024, 3:58 PM

The metaverse represents a transformative leap for the architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) industry, offering great possibilities for how design processes are conceived, an expert said.

“It has reached a point where every stakeholder can not only visualize the project beforehand but also collaborate, provide feedback, and make changes in virtual environments that mimic real-world conditions. All this can contribute to improved decision-making, saving time and costs,” Tithi Tewari, CoFounder & MD, Trezi, said.

The UAE and GCC regions present fertile ground for the adoption of immersive technologies in the AEC sector, Tewari said. “With ambitious projects such as smart cities, iconic skyscrapers, and sustainable developments on the rise, there is a growing demand for innovative solutions that can streamline workflows, enhance collaboration, and deliver projects more efficiently. Governments in the region are actively promoting digital transformation and sustainable development goals, further accelerating the need for advanced technologies in construction and design. This proactive approach not only supports economic growth but also positions the UAE as a hub for innovation and technological excellence in the global AEC landscape,” she added.