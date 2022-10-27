Meta's quarterly profit more than halved to $4.4 billion

Opec producers have warned of underinvestment in fossil fuels
Facebook-parent Meta reported Wednesday that its profit more than halved to $4.4 billion in the third quarter from $9.2 billion a year earlier, and said it plans "significant changes" to bolster efficiency in a tough economic environment.
The social networking giant, which faces stagnating user numbers and cuts in advertising budgets, also said revenue slipped to $27.7 billion from $29 billion a year earlier.
"We're approaching 2023 with a focus on prioritisation and efficiency that will help us navigate the current environment and emerge an even stronger company," Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg said in an earnings release.
Opec producers have warned of underinvestment in fossil fuels
Cosco will be allowed to buy a stake 'below 25%' in the Tollerort container terminal
Kristalina Georgieva said it would take until 2024 for the positive effect of central banks raising rates globally to be felt
Total income reached Dh18 billion, up 13% year-on-year
Emirati investments in Kazakhstan amounted to about $2.7 billion since the establishment of diplomatic relations
Company announces projects under construction worth over Dh13 billion
Partnership allows Dubai's vibrant SME community to exhibit their products and services
Revenue for first nine months of 2022 improved 10% to Dh4.516 billion