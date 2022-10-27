Meta's quarterly profit more than halved to $4.4 billion

Facebook-parent company says revenue slipped to $27.7 billion from $29 billion a year earlier

AFP

By AFP Published: Thu 27 Oct 2022, 12:47 AM

Facebook-parent Meta reported Wednesday that its profit more than halved to $4.4 billion in the third quarter from $9.2 billion a year earlier, and said it plans "significant changes" to bolster efficiency in a tough economic environment.

The social networking giant, which faces stagnating user numbers and cuts in advertising budgets, also said revenue slipped to $27.7 billion from $29 billion a year earlier.

"We're approaching 2023 with a focus on prioritisation and efficiency that will help us navigate the current environment and emerge an even stronger company," Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg said in an earnings release.