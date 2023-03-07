Meta plans to cut thousands of jobs as soon as this week - Bloomberg News

The world’s largest ‘premium aluminium’ producer and the biggest industrial company in the UAE outside oil and gas posts record production across the value chain
Meta Platforms Inc will cut thousands of jobs as soon as this week in a fresh round of layoffs, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, only a few months after the Facebook-parent reduced more than 11,000 people from its workforce.
The new round of job cuts is being driven by financial targets and is separate from the “flattening,” the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.
Meta declined to comment on the Bloomberg report when contacted by Reuters.
Last month, the Washington Post newspaper had reported that Meta was planning to cut jobs in a reorganization and downsizing effort.
Meta, at that time, declined to comment, but spokesperson Andy Stone in a series of tweets cited several previous statements by chief executive officer Mark Zuckerberg suggesting that more cuts were on the way.
Meta’s mass layoffs in November that cut more than 11,000 jobs was among the biggest last year and the first in the company’s history. Other tech companies, including Google-parent Alphabet Inc and Microsoft Corp, have also cut thousands of jobs. — Reuters
The newly-listed company said proposed dividend was subject to approval at the company’s general assembly meeting in April 2023.
The move enables expats from India, Philippines, UK to bring their credit history upon arrival to the Emirates
The IPO markets in Mena have seen strong momentum last year led by GCC countries, especially UAE and Saudi Arabia, says Karim Awad, group chief executive officer of EFG Hermes Holding
Board proposes dividend of D0.40 per share for H2 2022, representing a total dividend of D0.80 per share for 2022
The two parties will exchange information, data and experiences related to strategies, policies, and plans to ensure clarity of the requirements for the Abu Dhabi supply chain
Big private sector companies, family-owned businesses and state-owned enterprises are planning to float their shares after the government’s initiative to encourage public listings to broaden the capital markets of the country
The Dh200 million manufacturing facility is set to open in Dubai Industrial City in 2025 to bolster the UAE’s commitment to building a self-reliant food security programme