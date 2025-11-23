Mena investors eye AI and US policies as Q4 priorities amid global optimism

Investors across the Middle East and North Africa (Mena) are entering the final quarter of 2025 with a clear focus: artificial intelligence and US political developments. According to Saxo Bank’s latest Investor Forecast, these two factors top the list of strategic drivers for regional traders, with 83 per cent citing President Trump’s policies and 79 per cent pointing to AI as critical influences on their investment decisions.

The survey, conducted between September 1 and 14 among more than 1,800 clients globally — including 66 from Mena — reveals a strong outward-looking stance among regional investors. Confidence in overseas markets far outstrips sentiment at home: 64 per cent of Mena respondents expect US equities to rise, compared to just 38 per cent for local markets. Optimism about global equities is even higher, with over 60 per cent forecasting gains worldwide.

“Mena traders are shaping the conversation around global markets. They’re using AI as a practical tool to guide their decisions, staying alert to global trends, and placing international markets at the heart of their strategies,” said Damian Hitchen, CEO at Saxo Bank Mena. “The focus now is on purposeful use of technology and well-balanced diversification.”

AI moves from buzzword to toolkit

The report underscores how AI is becoming integral to investment workflows. Fifty five per cent of Mena respondents already use AI tools, surpassing the global average of 52 per cent. Adoption is strongest among investors aged 46–60, with 64 per cent leveraging AI, compared to 53 per cent globally for that age group. Chatbot applications dominate usage, primarily for news analysis (36 per cent), followed by investment advice (30 per cent) and market forecasting (23 per cent).

This trend reflects a broader global shift. “AI is no longer a fringe experiment — it’s becoming part of the standard toolkit,” the report notes, highlighting that younger investors worldwide are leading adoption, though Mena’s middle-aged cohort is particularly engaged.

While most Mena investors (58 per cent) plan to maintain their current portfolio mix, 24 per cent intend to diversify in Q4, aligning closely with global averages. The appetite for diversification is strongest among the 46–60 age group (27 per cent), suggesting a cautious but deliberate move toward spreading risk.

Regional outlook: North America tops, Europe lags

When asked which regions will perform best, 46 per cent of Mena respondents picked North America, while an equal share expects Europe to underperform. This mirrors global sentiment, where Europe is widely viewed as the weakest link amid ongoing geopolitical and economic uncertainty.

Jacob Falkencrone, Saxo’s Global Head of Investment Strategy, framed the findings as a break from traditional home bias: “Seeing how our clients view the world of investing is so interesting, and their belief in global markets relative to local ones is really something to take note of. There’s so much turmoil in the world, but at least according to our investors, there’s still room for the global economy to outperform.”

Beyond AI, Mena investors remain highly attuned to geopolitical developments. Middle East tensions rank as important for 61 per cent of respondents, well above the global average of 45 per cent. Trade wars (82 per cent) and the Russia–Ukraine conflict (59 per cent) also feature prominently on their radar.

As 2025 draws to a close, the message from Mena is clear: technology and geopolitics are shaping strategies, optimism for global growth is intact, and investors are increasingly blending traditional approaches with next-generation tools. Or, as Hitchen summed up: “Investors understand that developments abroad often translate into opportunities at home. This mindset reflects growing confidence, flexibility, and a steady belief that global growth is the foundation for lasting resilience.”