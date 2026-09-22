Mena equities draw global investors amid market volatility

As investors navigate geopolitical uncertainty, shifting rate expectations, evolving capital flows, and a renewed focus on market quality and earnings resilience, the Middle East and North Africa (Mena) region is attracting growing attention from international investors. Market reforms, deeper capital markets, favourable demographics and an expanding universe of listed companies are boosting the region’s appeal to global portfolios.

Against this backdrop, EFG Hermes opened its 12th Annual London Investor Conference on Monday, bringing together listed companies, institutional investors and fund managers from across the region and beyond for four days of meetings and discussions focused on investment opportunities in Mena.

The event, being held at Emirates Stadium in London from September 21 to 24, features 125 listed companies from seven Mena countries and more than 830 participants. Attendees include over 420 investors from 181 investment institutions, highlighting continued international interest in the region’s equity markets.

Organisers said discussions during the conference will focus on themes including capital allocation, market liquidity, regulatory developments, ESG-related value creation, macroeconomic resilience and the impact of geopolitical developments on regional economies and stock markets. The programme includes one-on-one meetings, group sessions and leadership discussions between investors and corporate executives.

EFG Holding Group CEO Karim Awad said the investment case for the region has evolved beyond short-term market cycles. “Mena is no longer a market that investors look at only through the lens of cyclical opportunity; it is increasingly a structural allocation story,” Awad said.”Across the region, reform agendas, market liberalization, private-sector growth, and stronger corporate fundamentals are creating a deeper, more investable story for global capital.”

He added that investors reassessing risk and searching for long-term growth are increasingly paying attention to the region’s listed companies.”The region’s leading listed companies are demonstrating the scale, resilience, and ambition required to command greater international attention,” he said.

Mohamed Ebeid, co-CEO of EFG Hermes, said investor demand continues to support the firm’s corporate access events. “EFG Hermes conferences have become a benchmark for corporate access because their value is consistently validated by the clients they are built for,” he said, adding that investors have consistently ranked the firm’s conferences among the industry’s leading events.

Ebeid said the conference’s role is to facilitate direct engagement between investors and management teams of listed companies across the region. “This recognition is driven by our ability to curate high-impact engagement at scale, connecting investors with the decision-makers behind Mena’s leading listed companies,” he said.”For global capital seeking informed conviction in the region, our conferences remain one of the most effective gateways into Mena equities.”