Mena and Europe embracing global fintech wave

Delegates at the recent Money20/20 Europe conference in Amsterdam. — Supplied photo

Published: Thu 15 Aug 2024, 5:27 PM

Fintech innovations have revolutionised the way we send and receive money, purchase products and make investments, marking a new era of technological integration in finance. There is a visible difference in the way various regions are adapting to the fintech sector.

In the early years, the Middle East and North Africa (Mena) region faced significant challenges in providing banking services to its population, with a substantial portion remaining unbanked. As per World Bank records, approximately 50 per cent of adults in Mena region lacked access to banking services. However, over the past two years, the region has experienced significant advancements in the fintech sector, largely due to stringent regulatory frameworks introduced by government initiatives aimed at prioritizing economic development and financial inclusion. This has fostered the emergence of numerous fintech firms offering innovative solutions and services. As of 2023, the Mena region had over 250 fintech startups, with the numbers projected to exceed this level by 2025.

In contrast, Europe faced significant challenges due to which it lagged behind during this same period. The European fintech ecosystem reached a low point in 2022 but began a gradual recovery in 2023. With mergers and acquisitions (M&A) hitting a modest five per cent decline, the market also exhibited resilience during the period. Even though the public market remained closed due to low valuation, industry experts anticipate potential new exit opportunities for the most highly valued European companies in 2024.

The pivotal question remains: Will the Mena region prove resilient in times of crisis?

The current growth trends as well as various market studies signals a positive trajectory for Mena’s continued expansion. According to reports, the market, valued at $1.51 billion in 2024, is projected to reach $2.40 billion by 2029. Since the beginning of 2024, the fintech sector in the Mena region has raised $59 million $out of a total of $429 million.

A significant catalyst for this growth is the Mena region’s rapid adoption of technology, fuelled by its young and tech-savvy population and government-driven initiatives. The substantial growth of Mena’s fintech sector has attracted international companies to establish their presence in the regional market, further tightening competition and boosting the regional economy.

The World Economic Forum 2024 report on ‘The Future of Global Fintech: Towards Resilient and Inclusive Growth’, indicates that globally, the US, Canada and Mena region have emerged as pioneers in the sector, demonstrating exceptional growth rates.

Stiven Muccioli, Founder and CEO of BKN301

While closing comparing the macroeconomic ecosystems of Europe and Mena, there are various fundamental factors that stands out in the report. Looking at Europe, macroeconomic issues take the lead with a significant share of 62 per cent, demonstrating a reliance on broader economic conditions for corporate performance. These factors signify a vulnerability to changes in inflation rates, GDP growth and general economic stability. Additionally, Europe’s regulatory environment is complicated, marking an alarmingly high 52 per cent, which could impede the innovation and expansion of businesses in the region. The lack of digital and financial literacy among users, which stands at 32 per cent, highlights the need to develop a tech-savvy and financially competent population. It was evident also at the recent Money20/20 Europe conference in Amsterdam that Europe aims to advance initiatives like the Digital Euro and European Payments Initiative (EPI), despite challenges in value and adoption The macroeconomic factors of the Mena region, however, show a comparable reliance on economic conditions, though at slightly lower 59 per cent. Furthermore, the region faces a 34 percent shortage of skilled labour, underscoring the necessity of education and training investments to close the skills gap and promote sustainable growth. The report emphasises the necessity of having a competent labour force. It indicates that 48 per cent of fintech sector players consider trained staff as a key growth driver, while 38 per cent identify its lack as a significant barrier. This shows that fintech in the region places a high emphasis on attracting, cultivating and maintaining talent in order to improve competitiveness and long-term success. The report underscores the region’s relentless efforts to promote technology, education and economic diversification, in line with its forward-looking initiatives such as UAE Vision 2031, Egypt Vision 2030 and Qatar Vision 2030. An additional significant topic that emerged at the recent Money20/20 Europe conference in Amsterdam is the use of artificial intelligence. This technology promises to be beneficial and can be advanced not only in Europe but also in the Mena regions to support development. With the advent of AI, every region can achieve resilience when applied effectively. Fintech firms worldwide are embedding the ideology of integrating AI through human-technology collaboration, emphasizing AI’s role in enhancing human abilities rather than replacing them. This transformative approach is reshaping the utilization of technology on a global scale.

Stiven Muccioli is founder and CEO of BKN301