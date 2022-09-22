MEICA highlighted innovative technologies for instrumentation, industrial cybersecurity and process automation

The event witnessed the presence of 300+ individuals from 50+ companies, across 33 countries

The 3rd Annual Middle East Instrumentation Cybersecurity and Automation Conference (MEICA) opened on a grand note at Raffles Dubai, UAE. The 3-day forum, which concluded on Wednesday, provided key insights on the latest technology related to Instrumentation Control, Industrial Cybersecurity and Process Automation from various Industries.

“MEICA was the first Instrumentation Cybersecurity and Automation conference in the Middle East. Keeping in mind market needs, this unique platform has evolved and become more inclusive to changing trends with Industrial Cybersecurity being part of the main theme. The event this year will feature technologies from GCC and all over the world that will help Oil & Gas Producers, Power Generators, Aviation industry etc. to enhance and improve and enhance process efficiency, safety and inculcate better cybersecurity practices,” said Romin Mathew, Director, Aldrich International - the organisers of the event.

MEICA witnessed the presence of key service providers and engineers involved in equipment design, standards, maintenance and reliability, cybersecurity and asset integrity practices that evolves around the instrumentation. The forum also offered deep insights on cybersecurity and automation equipment prodigy of heavy industries in GCC by providing an all-new perspective on the technology and engineering expertise necessary to power a sustainable outcome for the industry.

A high-net-worth technical conference, with latest innovations, MEICA showcased the importance of the current trends and highlighted the importance to adapt best practices to benchmark cost-effective methods that will empower the end-users and operators. The conference also served as a platform to connect with both regional and international experts, focusing on all aspects of production, manufacturing and processing across varied sectors.

In addition, the strategic conference also hosted a range of sessions and panel discussions on key topics covering instrumentation, process automation and industrial cybersecurity. In this edition of the conference, MEICA also showcased the importance of selecting the right instrumentation and how it plays a vital role in the energy industry to not just increase, which can not only improve operational processes, but also offer reduced environmental impacts.

