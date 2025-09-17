MEICA EXPO 2025 convenes global leaders to drive innovation in Middle East 

The 6th Annual Middle East Instrumentation Cybersecurity and Automation EXPO (MEICA) marked a successful opening in Abu Dhabi, bringing together global leaders, technical experts, and industry stakeholders from 16th to 18th September 2025.

This year’s event is hosted by UAE Cybesecurity Council and supported by ISA Saudi Arabia Section. As the region’s first and only dedicated platform for instrumentation, process automation, and industrial cybersecurity, the event reaffirmed its position as a premier hub for knowledge exchange, innovation, and collaboration across the energy and heavy industries.

This year’s edition drew an impressive international presence, with representation comprising 70% Middle East, 10% UK/Europe, 10% Asia Pacific, 5% United States, and 5% other regions from companies as Acronis, Omny, Inspira, Xona, Senkron Digital, XAGE Security, Pepperl+Fuchs, Draeger, MOXA, C3 Automation, Invictus, Dragos, MSA Safety, Shieldworkz, Accenture, Control Station, IDM Technologies. Over the three days, participants explored cutting-edge technologies, industry best practices, and sustainable strategies designed to enhance process efficiency, strengthen operational safety, and address evolving cybersecurity challenges. The discussions also highlighted the vital role of automation and digital resilience in safeguarding industrial assets while driving productivity and competitiveness.

“MEICA EXPO 2025 demonstrated the importance of collaboration, innovation, and knowledge-sharing in driving the future of industrial operations in the Middle East. Bringing together global experts and industry leaders, the event provided a unique platform to explore cutting-edge technologies, while also empowering meaningful dialogue that will shape safer, more efficient, and resilient industries. We are proud of the insights that are shared and connections made, and we look forward to continuing this momentum in future editions,” said Romin Mathew of Aldrich Energy, organisers of the event.

The conference featured keynote addresses from prominent figures, including Nasser A. Al-Arjani, Engineering Manager at Aramco, and Gilles Loridon, President of ISA UAE Section. Their insights have set the stage for in-depth sessions and panel discussions that examine key trends and innovations in industrial cybersecurity, process automation, and instrumentation control, offering attendees actionable strategies for navigating the future of industrial operations.

Beyond the conference, the exhibition floor showcased the latest innovations from leading technology providers and service companies, giving delegates hands-on exposure to solutions designed to meet today’s pressing industry needs. Engineers, operators, and decision-makers engaged in meaningful dialogue with global experts on equipment design, maintenance, reliability, asset integrity, and cybersecurity practices, reinforcing MEICA EXPO’s role as a catalyst for progress in the sector.

The event also encouraged stronger communication among stakeholders, enhancing regional and global collaboration, and providing fresh perspectives on how technology and engineering expertise can support sustainable outcomes for industries in the Middle East and beyond. With its focus on practical knowledge-sharing and high-level networking, MEICA EXPO 2025 aimed to offer valuable insights into the opportunities and challenges shaping the next phase of industrial transformation.