Meet the next generations: Is the workplace ready for Gen Alpha and Beta?

We’ve been planning for 2030, 2050, even 2070 — but 2030 is closer than we think. The future we imagined is already walking among us. Gen Z will soon be over a third of the global workforce, yet companies are still catching up. Meanwhile, Gen Alpha is entering their teens, and Gen Beta is on the horizon. Are we truly ready?

Gen Z is no longer the “next generation” — they are here, leading teams, launching startups, and reshaping workplace culture. They know what they want, and they aren’t shy about asking for it. While organisations are still adapting to their expectations, the real challenge lies ahead: preparing for Generation Alpha and Generation Beta.

The next two generations are already taking shape. Gen Alpha is growing up in an AI-powered, hyper-connected world, facing unprecedented social, environmental, and economic challenges. Gen Beta will follow closely, inheriting a world defined by constant disruption and rapid technological change. By the time these generations enter the workforce, the rules will have shifted yet again — and organisations that aren’t ready risk being left behind.

Why skills like project management will be critical

To thrive, Gen Alpha and Gen Beta will need transferable, adaptable and leadership skills. This is where professional certifications and credentials will be essential.

The pace of disruption is faster than ever from emerging technologies to shifting societal norms. Project management is no longer just a process; it’s a strategic superpower. It equips future leaders to break down complex problems, balance competing priorities, and deliver results in a world defined by uncertainty, and to turn bold visions into measurable impact.

Career agility

The single career path is fading. Both generations will likely juggle side projects, and career pivots. Project management skills provide a universal skill set that applies across industries, making transitions smoother and faster.

Human leadership in a digital world

As AI becomes deeply integrated into daily work, Project Management skills that include the “Power Skills” that are critical in fulfilling organisational objectives will remain irreplaceable. Those include relationship building, problem solving, strategic and innovative mindset, adaptability, collaborative leadership, effective communication, discipline and empathy among others.

Standing out in a crowded market

With millions of peers entering the workforce at the same time, a globally recognised credential such as CAPM® will signal discipline, project management knowledge, and readiness to manage projects.

We cannot wait until Generation Alpha and Generation Beta enter the workforce to begin preparing them. The work must start now. Parents, educators, and mentors have a critical role to play in shaping the skills that will define their success. This means introducing project management concepts early and helping young people understand how to break down complex challenges into manageable steps and empower them to engage and communicate effectively with all stakeholders. It means encouraging structured problem solving so they can approach uncertainty with confidence and clarity. It also means modeling the value of professional credentials and showing them that recognised standards of excellence can open doors across industries and borders. Finally, it means weaving planning, risk assessment, and goal tracking into everyday learning from school projects to extracurricular activities, so these capabilities become second nature.

Even basic exposure to these skills during childhood and adolescence can plant the seeds for future success. By the time Generation Alpha and Generation Beta enter the professional world, they will face unprecedented complexity. Equipping them now with the tools to navigate it will be one of the most important investments we can make.

The future is not a distant horizon. It is arriving in waves. Generation Z is already changing the rules of work and leadership. Generation Alpha will push us to rethink how we educate, collaborate, and innovate. Generation Beta will face challenges we cannot yet fully imagine, and they will need to write entirely new rules for a rapidly evolving world. The leaders of tomorrow are already here, the question is not whether they will be ready, it’s whether we will prepare them in time. Work begins now.

The writer is Regional Youth and Academic Lead at Project Management Institute.