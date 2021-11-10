Meet Brothers latest Bollywood stars to invest in Danube Properties

Residential property prices in Dubai increased 4.4 per cent on average in the first eight months of the year.

Indian musician duo Meet Brothers are the latest Bollywood celebrities to call Dubai home by investing in real estate — and through Danube Properties. The Meet Brothers have just purchased apartments in Danube Properties new project — the Skyz Tower — launched in October 2021.

Meet Brothers — Manmeet Singh and Harmeet Singh – are Indian musical duo from Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. The brothers started acting in TV serials and Bollywood to step in, but after the success of a few hit songs, they chose music over acting. After that they started working as music director in films.

Other than being a popular television personality, Manmeet has also produced a couple of serials for television including a hit comedy serial for Star Plus. While Harmeet had done advertising commercials and acted in Hindi soaps such as Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki and Kkusum.

Lots of Bollywood celebrities have relocated to Dubai like Sonu Nigam, Sajay Dutt, Madhavan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui plus many others are planning to invest in Dubai real estate.

“Dubai is a popular second-home destination for Indian families who keep coming in this magnificent and vibrant city. It is a city that never sleeps and one will find anything and everything,” Rizwan Sajan, founder and chairman of Danube Group, said.

“For Indians, the strong air connectivity with all major Indian cities, geographical proximity as well as the presence of a large Indian community are the key factors for them to choose Dubai over other cities to live in.

“The UAE provides safety, security and a good quality of life like no other — that is attracting global talents to relocate to the country — which is becoming a hotspot for global celebrities and talents – especially Bollywood actors for whom it is just 3.5 hours away.”

Danube Properties’ latest project, the Dh475 million Skyz provides an ideal investment opportunity for investors who want to benefit from the current low price and a higher premium in two years’ time when prices appreciate to a high level.

The company expects greater investor interest in the new project, which will be the focus of its marketing and sales campaign at the Cityscape Global exhibition that takes place at the Dubai Exhibition Centre within the Expo 2020 district from November 9 to 11, 2021.

With prices starting from Dh399,000 for a studio, Dh599,000 for a one-bedroom apartment and Dh799,000 for a two-bedroom flat, buyers can expect to receive the keys after paying half of the amount through a 1 per cent monthly payment scheme — meaning they can start earning rents after paying only 50 per cent of the property.

In other words, buyers can own the property with only 50 per cent of the price — the rest 50 per cent they can pay from the rental income! Buyers can approach Danube Properties sales team at their Stand No C61 at the Dubai Exhibition Centre in order to benefit from the opportunity.

“The Skyz Tower is an ideal property for end-users and investors as prices of properties have started to appreciate due to higher investor demand,” says Sajan.

“Buyers of the properties can expect to benefit from 10 per cent return on investment, if they sell the property after two years when we will hand over the building to the buyers. As the market is showing an upward trend.

The UAE government has recently granted the 10 year- Golden Visa to many Bollywood celebrities, like Sonu Nigam, Sajay Dutt, Madhavan, Nora Fatehi, Kanika Kapoor, Manish Paul, Sunil Shetty, Shaan, Javed Jaffrey, this has created ripples in Bollywood and investor confidence has drastically increased, post receiving their UAE-10 year Golden Visa, the Meet brothers decided to invest into Skyz Towers by Danube Properties.

Residential property prices in Dubai increased 4.4 per cent on average in the first eight months of the year, registering the highest annual growth since February 2015, according to real estate consultancy CB Richard Ellis (CBRE). Average apartment prices increased 2.5 per cent and average villa prices increased 17.9 per cent, CBRE said in its third quarter market report recently.

Average home prices are rising at the fastest pace since February 2015, with transaction volumes surging nearly 77 percent in August from a year earlier -- up over 56 percent when compared with the same period in 2019, before the pandemic hit, according to CBRE.

Danube Properties, the UAE-based affordable housing pioneer and one of the most dynamic and popular private real estate developers in the UAE, recently launched Skyz Tower, a Mediterranean-themed high-rise residential tower with elegantly-designed apartments, retail outlets and recreational facilities with a development value exceeding Dh475 million.

The project will be developed at the Arjan master-planned community in Dubai, close to the Miracle Gardens, opposite to Motor City, Dubai Hills Estates and Dubai Hills Estate Mall with the easiest access to Mohammed Bin Zayed highway. The affordable homes come with Danube Properties’ trend-setting 1 percent payment plan that helps middle income tenants and end-users to easily acquire their dream homes.

The launch of the new residential tower comes a few days after land transaction value exceeded Dh100 billion mark in less than 9 months this year – as announced by Dubai Land Department – fuelled by strong investor interest in Dubai’s real estate.

Danube Properties has recently delivered Bayz and Miraclz, while its largest project Lawnz is currently being completed for delivery will take the number of delivered units to 4,281 with sales value exceeding Dh3.5 billion by the end of this year. This will help to reinforce Danube Properties’ reputation as one of the most successful developers in the UAE with the highest launch-to-delivery ratio.

Skyz Tower provides holistic amenities from retail arcade, games room, kids play area, state-of-the-art health club, outdoor gymnasium, infinity pool, lilly pool with water beds, kids pool, outdoor jacuzzi, viewing deck, paddle tennis, gazebo, outdoor seating area, water bodies, BBQ area, jacuzzi lounge, party hall with billiards room, business centre and above all Sky Jogging Track.

Sky Jogging Track – a first in the region – is an elevated jogging track for occupants of Skyz Tower, that will help the residents to maintain a healthy lifestyle – in addition to the health club, gymnasium and swimming pool. This reflects Danube Properties’ focus on offering the best lifestyle to the home-owners, so that they can maintain a healthy life. — business@khaleejtimes.com