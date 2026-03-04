MEE 2026 (Middle East Energy) to be held in September at DWTC

Informa has announced that the 2026 edition of its leading international power and energy show, MEE 2026 (Middle East Energy) will run from September 1 to 3. The event will be held at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Running the event in September creates enhanced flexibility for participation from the Power & Energy industry’s international community where an expected 50,000 participants will attend from 178 countries worldwide.

MEE 2026 will be the 50th edition, and is where the global industry comes to source technologies, compare suppliers and build partnerships across the full power value chain – from power generation, transmission and distribution to clean energy, storage, digitalisation and critical power. Hosting this landmark event in September 2026 will provide additional space at DWTC and an extended period for all participants to organise logistics and travel and prepare product, machinery and technology showcases, to maximise value for everyone.

Informa’s production, brand and logistics team are committed to ensuring that the September dates will work for all participants and are on hand to provide assistance and answer any questions.

Mark Ring, Group Director – Energy & Power, Informa, said: “This event has always been about bringing the global energy and power community together to share ideas, showcase innovation and drive progress. By hosting the 2026 edition in September, we are ensuring that exhibitors and attendees have the opportunity to make the most of this important event. We remain committed to delivering an exceptional experience for everyone and look forward to welcoming the energy sector to Dubai this September.”