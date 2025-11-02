MEDMA conference highlights smart and sustainable building materials

The Middle East Drymix Mortar Association (MEDMA), which concluded the 18th edition of the Middle East Drymix Mortar Conference 2025, at Expo Centre Sharjah, last week, brought together more than 100 leading companies in the construction and building materials sector, along with prominent academic and governmental entities, in a collaborative effort to promote modern and sustainable building practices.

The event was attended by representatives from the Sharjah Department of Public Works, University of Sharjah, American University of Sharjah, Abu Dhabi University, and the Jahzin Program under Sharjah Holding.

It was also sponsored by a number of international companies, including Blackburn Chemicals, Celotech, Dow Construction Chemicals, Evonik Industries, Haver & Boecker, Imerys, m-tec, NIFLQ, Organik Kimya, Pidilite Puma, Thrakon, and Wacker Chemie.

The conference featured a comprehensive programme of scientific sessions and technical presentations that highlighted the latest trends in the construction materials industry. The discussions covered advanced topics such as 3D concrete printing, the development of sustainable binders, the use of artificial intelligence to predict concrete compressive strength, and strategies to reduce carbon emissions in the cement industry. The event also marked the launch of the 2025 edition of the Drymix Mortar Manual.

Among the key presentations, experts discussed the importance of thermal insulation and building envelope design in supporting the transition to renewable energy. The sessions emphasized the role of integrated thermal design in improving building energy efficiency and contributing to Sharjah’s sustainability goals.

Another presentation focused on rheological analysis of 3D-printed concrete mixtures using locally available materials in the UAE, examining how rheological properties such as yield stress and viscosity affect extrudability and buildability. This research contributes to developing printable concrete mixes that utilize local resources.

The conference also showcased an innovative methodology for 3D concrete printing of next-generation structural elements, featuring a new fiber-reinforced concrete mix made from local materials. This approach eliminates the need for traditional steel reinforcement while addressing challenges related to high temperatures, humidity, and salinity in the regional environment.

Further discussions addressed enhancing open time and workability of polymer-modified tile adhesives, presenting methods to extend working time and improve performance under harsh environmental conditions through optimized additive selection and precise mix design.

The conference also featured active participation from university students, who showcased innovative research and poster projects reflecting the future of sustainable construction in the region. Among the distinguished student works were studies such as “Assessing Urban Infrastructure Growth Using GIS Environments” and “A Case Study in Sharjah on Self-Compacting Soil for Sustainable Construction.”