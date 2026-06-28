Medcare signs MoU with US tech major InterSystems 

Medcare Hospitals and Medical Centres, a part of Aster DM Healthcare Group, has emerged as the first healthcare provider in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region to adopt artificial intelligence (AI)-driven electronic health record (EHR) platform by US-based data technology provider, InterSystems.

Alisha Moopen, MD and Group CEO, Aster DM Healthcare has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Mr. Ali Abi Raad, MD InterSystems ME, India and South Africa, to implement the first-of-its-kind IntelliCare by InterSystems across 31 facilities of Medcare network of six hospitals and 25 medical centres.

Medcare’s adopted the AI-driven EHR system, while many healthcare organisations across the region have introduced AI through standalone systems for diagnostics, automation, and clinical workflow integrations.

“We have always believed in equipping our doctors and healthcare professionals with the most advanced technologies and transformative solutions that enable them to put our patients first and ensure the best outcomes for every individual who seeks care with us. We are taking a bold step towards redefining how care is delivered,” said Alisha Moopen.

“As the future of healthcare lies in intelligent systems that augment human expertise rather than simply digitise existing processes, we are confident that IntelliCare will empower our physicians and caregivers with advanced tools that reduce administrative burden, unlock meaningful insights, and enable more time to be dedicated to our patients,” she added.

“Today’s milestone builds on a long-standing partnership, with Medcare trusting InterSystems as an innovation ally since 2020. Transitioning to InterSystems IntelliCare is the natural, innovation-driven progression of Medcare’s mature TrakCare footprint. This milestone also marks a pivotal moment as the broader Aster DM Healthcare relationship expands beyond the UAE market,” said Ali Abi Raad.

“AI is reshaping healthcare globally, and Medcare is committed to ensuring our patients and physicians benefit from the very latest advancements. We are embedding intelligence directly into the clinical ecosystem. This allows our physicians to access insights faster, streamline workflows, and spend more time engaging with patients, ultimately enhancing both clinical care and the overall patient experience,” said Dr. Shanila Laiju, Group CEO, Medcare Hospitals and Medical Centres.

The unified system, embedding AI directly into the core clinical workflow, enables doctors to focus more on patients and enhance their care experience.

Medcare has implemented the AI-driven HER platform aimed at delivering smarter, more connected, and highly personalised healthcare experiences as part of the hospital group’s larger digital transformation plans, as healthcare increasingly evolves towards intelligent and data-driven care models.

The platform will enable clinicians to quickly access relevant patient history, including diagnoses, procedures, medications, test results, and prior notes, allowing them to spend more time focused on patient care. Hence, it will reduce the administrative burden on Medcare’s physicians by streamlining access to patient information and automating clinical documentation. This is by leveraging AI-powered information retrieval, natural language interaction, and ambient documentation capabilities.

The platform’s future releases will harness the power of agentic AI by actively supporting clinical decision-making and workflow management. IntelliCare will act as an intelligent assistant, enabling physicians to focus more on patient care through the creation of back-end AI agents that work in parallel with clinicians while always keeping a human in the loop.