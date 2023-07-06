Medcare Royal Hospital to be launched in Al Qusais, Dubai

New Medcare Hospital will be the ultimate destination for medical tourists

Engr. Essa Al Maidor, Dr. Azad Moopen, Alisha Moopen and others at the signing ceremony. — Supplied photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 6 Jul 2023, 6:25 PM

Aster DM Healthcare has announced the launch of Medcare Royal Hospital in Al Qusais. To be constructed by Dubai Developments, the 126-bed medical facility spread across 334,736 square feet, will be the fourth Medcare Hospital in Dubai and the fifth in UAE on the overall, alongside 20 Medcare Medical Centres. The agreement was signed between Aster DM Healthcare and Dubai Developments today and the hospital will be operational by December 2023.

Engr. Essa Al Maidor, director-general of Dubai Developments, said: “In accordance with the UAE’s visionary objective for 2031 to establish the UAE as one of the foremost healthcare destinations globally, we are delighted to announce our partnership with Aster DM Healthcare. The hospital will be operated by Medcare, a distinguished healthcare division of Aster DM Healthcare. Our overarching aim is to establish an exceptional healthcare facility that not only caters to the healthcare needs of the UAE populace but also provides a high-end journey for the patients to facilitate their experiences.

“Slated to commence operations in 2023, it will encompass a cutting-edge healthcare facility boasting a total of 126 beds, situated in Al Qusais, Dubai. The facility comprises two structures: a parking building spanning six levels (G+6) and a modern main hospital building spanning three levels (G+3). The main building’s contemporary design intends to welcome guests with an expansive and prestigious lobby, leading to various departments and sections within the hospital. As the developer behind this project, we aim to assume a pivotal role in elevating the UAE’s stature as the premier destination for medical treatments within the region. We aspire to contribute significantly to the comprehensive preparedness of all medical facilities and the provision of unparalleled healthcare services to the UAE community.”

Dr. Azad Moopen, founder chairman and managing director of Aster DM Healthcare, said: “We are witnessing a significant increase in demand for treatment of specialised care among the affluent population in Dubai.The strategic location, offering easy connectivity to the Mena region and Africa for over a billion people, is making Dubai an emerging destination for medical tourism. The new Medcare Royal Hospital, situated in close proximity to the Dubai International Airport and premium residential communities, will help meet this growing demand. We plan to introduce various tertiary care facilities in the new hospital, complementing our existing 9 hospitals, 101 clinics, and 241 pharmacies under Aster DM Healthcare in the country. We reaffirm our commitment to UAE’s Vision 2031, aiming to position the country among the top 10 in the world for quality healthcare.”

Alisha Moopen, deputy managing director of Aster DM Healthcare said: “Advanced medical care involves complex procedures and treatment to be delivered by medical experts, to ensure the optimal outcome for patients. With the new Medcare Royal Hospital, we remain deeply committed to bringing best-in-class clinical expertise matched with premium and quality care services a step closer to the comfort of our patients. We aim to offer a full spectrum of care through all our facilities and the new Medcare Hospital in Al Qusais is a part of our efforts to deliver upon our brand promise – ‘We’ll Treat You Well’.”

The hospital is located at a close proximity to the Dubai International Airport and will provide easy access to medical tourists. Al Qusais is a densely populated area which is estimated to be an average of 3.8 million by 2025. The hospital will be backed by state-of-the-art infrastructure, advanced medical equipment and will be enabled with the latest technology platforms to support physicians in delivering superior care and treatment outcomes for patients.