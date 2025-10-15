MDS SI seeks to play key role in region’s digital transformation

As digital transformation accelerates across the region, MDS SI, a leading digital system integrator comprising 60+ companies spread across 13 countries & 20 major cities, is positioning itself as a strategic enabler for businesses navigating this shift.

For over two decades, MDS SI has held the top spot in the UAE’s IT services sector and remains a formidable player in Saudi Arabia’s competitive market. The company attributes its enduring success to a steadfast commitment to customer trust, innovation, and consistent value delivery.

“Our customer-centric culture and relentless focus on satisfaction have been key,” said Sami Abi Esber, President of MDS System Integration Group. “We invest heavily in talent and technology — whether through organic growth or acquisitions — to ensure we stay ahead of the curve.”

The company’s approach is twofold: optimizing existing operations and enabling entirely new digital business models. From AI-powered contact centers to predictive IoT maintenance systems, MDS SI is helping clients unlock measurable value.

Central to this strategy is the company’s proprietary “AI Path to Value” methodology, supported by a team of over 700 specialists. This framework ensures that every AI initiative aligns with key business drivers — be it revenue growth, cost efficiency, ESG goals, or citizen well-being. With over 80 successful AI use cases under its belt, MDS SI is proving that artificial intelligence can deliver real-world impact.

But innovation doesn’t come at the cost of responsibility. Ethics, privacy, and security are embedded into every AI engagement from the outset. “We don’t treat these as afterthoughts — they are foundational to long-term success,” Abi Esber emphasized.

In an era where cybersecurity is increasingly an AI-versus-AI battleground, MDS SI offers clients a robust defence. From sovereign AI environments to cloud-based solutions, the company’s cybersecurity framework spans every layer — from physical infrastructure to the Agentic AI level.

MDS SI’s legacy as the region’s first public cloud provider through its affiliate eHosting DataFort continues to shape its leadership in hybrid and multi-cloud solutions. Today, the company offers a full spectrum of cloud services across platforms like Azure, AWS, GCP, and HPE GreenLake, helping clients choose the right mix based on performance, cost, and sovereignty needs.

Recognizing the growing tech talent gap, MDS SI is also investing in the next generation. Internally, teams undergo continuous training and certifications. Externally, the company collaborates with governments, academia, and customers to build a digitally skilled workforce capable of sustaining the region’s innovation momentum.

Looking ahead, MDS SI believes the next phase of digital transformation will be defined by value. “Only organizations that deliver tangible outcomes will thrive,” the executive noted. “We’re committed to aligning innovation with measurable business results.”

The company is also expanding its regional footprint. Recent acquisitions include Egypt-based cybersecurity firm SmplID, specializing in Identity and Access Management (IAM) and Privileged Access Management (PAM), and AIdeology, an NVIDIA Elite Solution Provider known for its expertise in AI compute and Omniverse platforms. At the group level, MDS SI continues to invest in startups focused on smart cities and advanced security technologies.