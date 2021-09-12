Business
MDC Business Management Services enters partnership with Enova

Staff Reporter /Abu Dhabi
reporters@khaleejtimes.com Filed on September 12, 2021
Nasir Al Nabhani, CEO of MDC Business Management Services and Renaud Capris, CEO of Enova at the signing ceremony

MDC Business Management Services (MDC BMS), a Mubadala Group company, and Enova have announced a partnership to drive new levels of innovative facilities management solutions in Abu Dhabi.

MDC BMS is a multifunctional shared services company supporting key business management operations for clients within the UAE. Enova, the market leader in Middle East energy and facilities management, will deliver a three-tiered approach of technical know-how, value creation, and sustainability. The partnership will enable the roll-out of efficient and optimized facility management operations and services to BMS’s portfolio of clients. These technically-sound, replicable solutions and processes are designed to generate value that ultimately fosters economic growth and improves the energy efficiency of client premises and operations.

“Our partnership with Enova is part of our goal to collaborate with world-class third-party providers that deliver tailored facilities management services to better serve our clients,” said Nasir Al Nabhani, chief executive officer, MDC Business Management Services. “Our clients will benefit from better quality and longevity of business facilities, meeting safety requirements, and ensuring its businesses are efficient and compliant.”

An important aspect of the partnership is the commitment of both organisations to the UAE’s carbon emission and energy efficiency targets.

“By becoming the facilities management partner for MDC BMS, Enova will deliver further solutions in facilities management, energy performance, and technology across Abu Dhabi,” said Renaud Capris, CEO of Enova. “MDC BMS, through further use of energy efficient practices, will further support the UAE government’s sustainability vision.”

business@khaleejtimes.com

Staff Reporter



