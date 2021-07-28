McLaren Racing launches multi-year partnership with Stanley Black & Decker

The partnership will include engagement events and experiences to bring the partnership to life for Stanley Black & Decker’s customers.

McLaren Racing and Stanley Black & Decker announced a multi-year partnership that will make the world’s largest tools and storage company the Official Tools and Storage Partner of the McLaren Formula 1 team.

Zak Brown, CEO, McLaren Racing said: “Stanley Black & Decker is renowned for excellence and providing their customers with products to achieve great things. We are delighted to welcome another global brand in DEWALT to our family of partners and look forward to working together to bring our relationship to life through the global stage of Formula 1.”

The McLaren and Stanley Black & Decker relationship combines two leading brands who share a dedication to innovation and technological advancement in their purpose.

Stanley Black & Decker will support the McLaren Formula 1 team at and away from the track by outfitting the team with a range of iconic Stanley Black & Decker tools. The partnership will include engagement events and experiences to bring the partnership to life for Stanley Black & Decker’s customers and celebrate the work they do to “Make the World.”

As the team’s Official Tools and Storage Partner, DEWALT, a Stanley Black & Decker brand, will be visible on the rear wing endplates of the McLaren MCL35M race cars and the racesuits of McLaren F1 drivers, Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo.

Jim Loree, CEO, Stanley Black & Decker said: “We are excited to partner with McLaren Racing, a brand that is best-in-class in innovation and drives its purpose on and off the racetrack. At Stanley Black & Decker, we share the same values - innovation and excellence have powered our success and we live our purpose each day, ‘For Those Who Make The World.’ Our partnership will help us engage with the world’s most passionate motorsports fans, celebrate the makers who help build the world and bring our admired DEWALT brand to the international racetrack with world-renowned drivers, Lando and Daniel.”

