McDonald’s UAE launches the McCrispy: A crunch like no other

Celebrating the arrival, McDonald's UAE is inviting customers to unlock exclusive weekly offers with a new interactive McCrispy challenge game exclusively on the McDonald's App

McDonald's UAE introduces its latest menu item; the McCrispy — a chicken burger that delivers a flavourful crunch. Now available at all McDonald's restaurants across the UAE, the McCrispy is set to captivate taste buds with its irresistible texture and unique flavor.

Crafted with care, the McCrispy features a 100 per cent chicken breast fillet on a bed of fresh, shredded lettuce, topped with rich, creamy, and smoky mayonnaise, all nestled in an all-new golden soft potato bun. Every bite delivers a delightful combination of bold flavors and an unforgettable crunch, making it a must-try for all food lovers.

Walid Fakih, CEO of McDonald's UAE, commented: "We continually strive to bring our customers innovative menu items that delight their taste buds, and this new offering is a testament to our dedication to quality and flavor. We’re excited to introduce the McCrispy to our menu and customers across the UAE".

To mark the launch, McDonald's UAE is inviting customers to play the all-new McCrispy – Unforgettable Crunch game that will be available on the McDonald's App on December 18th. It is a fun and interactive memory game that challenges players to master sequences of crunch sounds, with each level progressing in difficulty, and unlocking exclusive weekly offers.

Can't wait to experience the flavourful crunch? The new McCrispy burger is now available through the McDonald's App and in all McDonald's restaurants across the UAE.