Mbank’s millionaire campaign rewards over 7,000 prizes and a Dh1 million grand draw

National savings initiative aimed at promoting a culture of smart and sustainable saving among individuals and families

Published: Mon 20 Oct 2025, 7:47 PM

Diwali in UAE: Residents urged to keep noise levels down, avoid loud music

Dubai Police rescue driver after cruise control failure on Emirates Road

'50% of our tools were down’: How UAE residents navigated the AWS outage

Al Maryah Community Bank, the UAE’s first fully integrated digital bank, has announced the launch of the “Mbank Millionaire” campaign — a national savings initiative aimed at promoting a culture of smart and sustainable saving among individuals and families. The campaign comes in celebration of the bank’s upcoming fifth anniversary in 2026.

This initiative is considered one of the largest savings campaigns in the UAE, offering more than 7,000 cash prizes, including 615 monthly winners, each receiving prizes of up to Dh10,000, in addition to three grand prizes of Dh100,000 each through special draws. The campaign will culminate in a grand prize of Dh1 million, which will be announced during the bank’s fifth anniversary celebrations in 2026. All monthly draws are conducted under the supervision of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development to ensure the highest standards of transparency and integrity.

The campaign also aims to encourage Al Maryah Community Bank customers to view saving as a rewarding and impactful habit. Every customer who maintains an average monthly balance of Dh1,000 or more in their savings account is automatically entered into the monthly draw. Customers also earn one entry for every Dh100 of their average monthly balance — meaning higher balances lead to greater chances of winning.

Wissam Farran, Chief Intelligence & Innovation Officer of Al Maryah Community Bank, said: “As we near five years of serving our community, this campaign is our way of recognizing our customers who have believed in our vision since day one. Mbank Millionaire is more than a savings campaign; it’s an invitation for every individual to believe that every dirham saved today is a real step toward achieving tomorrow’s dreams.”