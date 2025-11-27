Mbank expands in the UAE with a new branch in Al Ain

Al Maryah Community Bank (Mbank) has announced the opening of its new branch in Al Ain – Hili Mall, one of the city’s most vibrant community hubs. This expansion marks a significant step in the bank’s commitment to enhancing accessibility and providing innovative and convenient banking services to both individuals and corporate clients in the Al Ain region.

The opening ceremony was attended by the management of Tadbeer, along with members of the board of directors of Al Maryah Community Bank and the executive management, wherein the opening of the new branch was celebrated and this prominent achievement in the bank’s journey was commemorated.

Strategically positioned in Hili Mall, the new branch brings Mbank closer to Al Ain locals and residents, offering direct access to a comprehensive range of financial services in a central, high-traffic location. The branch underscores Mbank’s dedication to combining advanced digital banking with personalized in-person support to deliver a seamless and customer-centric banking experience.

During the ceremony, Mbank representatives highlighted the significance of expanding into Al Ain, one of the UAE’s most culturally rich and economically active cities. The new branch offers support with account openings, advisory services, corporate and individual loans, Abu Dhabi Housing Authority top-up loans, corporate banking, and hands-on guidance for Mbank’s digital platforms, including the Jaywan Debit Card.

Commenting on the branch opening, Mohammed Wassim Khayata, Chief Executive Officer at Mbank, said: “Opening our new branch in Al Ain is a significant step toward our vision of being the most community-focused bank in the UAE. Choosing Hili Mall as our location enables us to better serve individuals and corporates in a central and easily accessible environment. This expansion reflects our commitment to empowering the Al Ain community with advanced financial solutions that support the UAE’s broader goals for economic growth and digital transformation.”