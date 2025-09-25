MAXHUB in the Middle East: Driving education, smart cities, and hybrid work

MAXHUB’s expansion into the UAE marks a milestone in its global strategy, positioning the Middle East as a key strategic hub. During the company’s regional launch, leaders — joined by Faisal Khalfan Al Hammadi — shared their vision for how advanced display and communication solutions will shape the future of business, education, and government in the region.

MAXHUB’s approach is built on three pillars:

- Localization: More than half of its UAE team are local hires, ensuring cultural understanding and stronger customer engagement.

- Innovation: Focus on classrooms and meeting rooms, providing one-stop solutions that bundle displays, audio, video, and software.

- Responsibility: Beyond business, MAXHUB commits to CSR by supporting education digitalization, teacher training, and rural development programs — practices it aims to replicate in the Middle East.

The technology’s impact is already visible. In the UAE, the Abu Dhabi Global Market has adopted MAXHUB meeting solutions, Emirates Health Services is utilising its platforms for remote medical training, and the Higher Colleges of Technology have installed immersive LED walls in their auditoriums. Schools across the region are also embracing interactive panels to engage students more effectively.

With hybrid work becoming standard, MAXHUB’s partnership as one of only 17 global Microsoft Teams partners further strengthens its offering. Its AI-powered smart displays and unified communication tools are designed to boost productivity while enabling flexible, remote collaboration.

As Faisal and other leaders highlighted during the launch, this is not just about introducing products — it’s about helping the UAE achieve its vision for smart cities, digital transformation, and sustainable growth.