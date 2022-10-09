Master file is a key tier of the transfer pricing documentation

The transfer pricing guidelines issued by the OECD require that the countries should adopt a three-tiered standardized approach to transfer pricing documentation and maintaining a master file is one of them

Published: Sun 9 Oct 2022

Transfer price refers to the prices of goods and services charged on transactions between the related parties and with the connected persons. The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) BEPS Action 13 requires that businesses should maintain proper documentation in a three-tiered structured way where the arm’s length value of their related party transactions exceeds a certain threshold in the relevant tax period and the same has been almost reproduced in the para 7.12 of the public consultation document of the UAE corporate tax.

The OECD guidelines require that the transfer pricing documentation is crucial to achieving three core objectives. One of them is to ensure that businesses give an appropriate consideration to transfer pricing requirements in establishing prices and other conditions for transactions between associated enterprises and in reporting the income derived from such transactions in their tax returns. Secondly, documentation is required to provide tax administrations with the information necessary to conduct an informed transfer pricing risk assessment, and thirdly, documentation is compulsory to provide tax administrations with useful information to employ in conducting an appropriately thorough audit of the transfer pricing practices of entities subject to tax in their jurisdictions.

To achieve the above-mentioned objectives, the transfer pricing guidelines issued by the OECD require that the countries should adopt a three-tiered standardized approach to transfer pricing documentation and maintaining a master file is one of them. The maintenance of the master file is not compulsory for every business, but as mentioned above, it is required where the arm’s length value of their related party transactions exceeds the threshold. This means that if the value of the non-related party transactions exceeds the threshold, businesses are not required to maintain the master file.

The master file provides an overview of the Multinational Enterprise (MNE) group business, including the nature of its global business operations, its overall transfer pricing policies, and its global allocation of income and economic activity in order to assist tax administrations in evaluating the presence of significant transfer pricing risk. In general, the master file is intended to provide a high-level overview in order to place the MNE group’s transfer pricing practices in their global economic, legal, financial and tax context The master file is the blueprint of the MNE group and contains information that can be grouped into five categories: (a) the MNE group’s organizational structure; (b) a description of the MNE’s business or businesses; (c) the MNE’s intangibles; (d) the MNE’s intercompany financial activities; and (e) the MNE’s financial and tax positions.

What MNE should do

The organisational structure provides information about the legal and ownership structure and geographical location. The organogram should be maintained by the qualified businesses, which includes information about the location of the companies, their right, and the percentage of shareholding.

The description of the businesses requires that MNE should maintain the detail of the supply chain of the group’s top five products and/or services by turnover and all other products contributing at least five per cent of the turnover of the group. The description file should contain critical drivers of the business profits and detail about the prominent geographical locations. The MNE usually have a central service department. In this case, the MNE should provide the list and description of the service level agreements in place (other than R&D agreements), the central location of the services, its transfer pricing policies for allocating service cost and determining prices to be paid for intra-group services. The master file should have information about the functions performed, the risk assumed, and assets utilised by each entity in the MNE group. Any restructuring transactions, acquisitions and divestitures occurring during the fiscal year should be documented in the master file.

The MNE usually have a central in-house R&D department which conducts R&D and develops MNE’s intangibles. The master file should contain the overall strategy for intangibles' development, ownership and exploitation, including the location of principal R&D facilities and R&D management. A general description of the group’s transfer pricing policies related to R&D and intangibles should be documented in the master file.

The information about the list of the intangibles or groups of intangibles of the MNE group that are important for transfer pricing purposes and the detail of their ownership should be part of the master file. Businesses should maintain the list of agreements among identified associated enterprises related to intangibles, including cost contribution arrangements, principal research service agreements and licence agreements. If there is a transfer of an interest in the intangible among associated enterprises during the fiscal year, it should be documented as well.

The MNE usually has centralised finance functions, and all the borrowing is arranged and managed from the central location. The MNE’s intercompany financial activities should be documented in the master file and contain information on how the group is being financed and the financing arrangements with unrelated lenders. The MNE group should identify and document the entities providing central financing functions, the laws under which those entities are being governed, and the place of effective management of such entities. The cost of the central functions is usually allocated to other group entities, and the transfer pricing arrangement regarding this should be documented.

The MNE’s financial and tax positions include the annual consolidated financial statement for the fiscal year if otherwise prepared for financial reporting, regulatory, internal management, tax or other purposes, a brief description of the MNE group’s existing unilateral advance pricing agreements and other tax rulings relating to the allocation of income among countries.

After the publication of the UAE corporate tax law, businesses which would be part of the MNE group and meet the revenue threshold criteria under the BEPS Action 13 would be required to have a proper master file in the light of the OECD’s guidelines which have been given above.

Mahar Afzal is a managing partner at Kress Cooper Management Consultants. The above is not an official but a personal opinion of the writer based on the public consultation document on corporate tax. For any queries/clarifications, please write to him at compliance@kresscooper.com