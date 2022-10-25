Mashreq reports Dh2.6b net profit for nine months

Operating income increased by 24.3% over the previous year

Mashreq's operating profit at Dh3.2 billion represents a 33.2 per cent increase compared to the same period of 2021 as a result of healthy operating income.

By WAM Published: Tue 25 Oct 2022, 9:34 PM

Mashreq posted a net profit of Dh2.6 billion for the first nine months 2022, the bank said in a statement on Tuesday on its financial results for the nine months ending 30th September, 2022.

The bank added that the operating income increased by 24.3 per cent over the previous year to Dh5.3 billion, mainly due to increased net interest income driven by organic growth across all business activities.

The non-interest income to operating income ratio remains one of the industry's best at 42.2 percent.

Customer deposits reached Dh109.4 billion, representing a year-to-date growth of 7.8 per cent.

Liquid Assets ratio stood at 29.5 per cent as of September 2022, as compared 29.0 per cent in December 2021.

Capital adequacy ratio stood at 15.2 per cent and Tier 1 Capital ratio stood at 14.0 per cent as of September 2022.

Healthy growth in loan portfolio

Total Loans and Advances increased by 12.1 per cent in the year to date to Dh91.3 billion. Loan-to-Deposit ratio remained stable at 83.5 per cent at the end of September 2022

Impairment allowance reduced significantly to Dh494 million in the first nine months of 2022 and represents only 0.6 per cent of loans, the bank said on its website.

Non-Performing Loans to Gross Loans ratio declined to 3.6 per cent as of end of September 2022 (5.2 per cent as of December 2021)

Total provision for loans and advances reached Dh6.0 billion and coverage ratio improved to 149.7 per cent as on 30th September 2022 (128.2 per cent in December 2021)

Commenting on the results, AbdulAziz Al Ghurair, Chairman of Mashreq, said, "As we approach the end of the year, it is my pleasure to announce a healthy net profit of Dh2.6 billion for Mashreq Bank for the first nine months of the year. With the rapid adoption of our innovative digital services by our customers in the UAE and beyond, these figures are a true testament to the hard work, commitment and dedication of the entire team at Mashreq."

Ahmed Abdelaal, Group Chief Executive Officer, Mashreq, added, "I am delighted to report solid growth in our balance sheet for the first nine months of the year, an achievement everyone at Mashreq can be hugely proud of as we continue to cement our position in the market as a powerful digital disruptor. Our Total Loans and Advances increased by 12.1 percent to reach Dh91.3 billion, while at the same time, our Loan-to-Deposit ratio remained stable at 83 per cent."