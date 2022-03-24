Mashreq Bank to support upcoming IPOs subscription on DFM

Supplied photo

Dubai preparing to list 10 government-owned entities on DFM.

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 24 Mar 2022, 3:24 PM Last updated: Thu 24 Mar 2022, 3:26 PM

Mashreq Bank, one of the leading financial institutions in the UAE, will be offering its retail customers the opportunity to subscribe to upcoming initial public offerings (IPOs) on Dubai Financial Market (DFM) through the Mashreq mobile banking app and online banking platform.

Hamed Ali, CEO of DFM and Nasdaq Dubai, said: “DFM’s ultimate objective is to put market services at the fingertips of investors so that they can seamlessly participate in the upcoming IPOs anytime anywhere. We are pleased to see this commitment from Mashreq Bank to facilitate the subscription process, which clearly indicates the importance of concerted efforts between DFM and leading financial institutions to strengthen digital transformation in Dubai and advance investors’ experience to new heights.”

This new initiative launched by Mashreq comes as Dubai prepares to publicly list 10 government-owned companies on the DFM, as announced by Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance and Chairman of the Higher Committee for the Development of Financial Markets in Dubai, with the aim of expanding the financial market’s capitalization to Dh3 trillion ($816.8 billion).

Ahmed Abdelaal Group CEO, Mashreq Bank, said: “These are exciting times for Dubai Financial Market, with multiple developments coming together to create a favourable atmosphere for IPOs and a host of A-grade offerings in the pipeline. Our digital banking proposition will not only offer a seamless digital experience to customers who are looking to subscribe to any future IPOs, but will also facilitate in expanding the offering to the widest base of potential subscribers.”

The digital platform allows for real-time subscription payments for Mashreq’s retail customers. Mashreq has also initiated a leveraging scheme for interested customers to enhance their allocation potential.

“Mashreq’s role strengthens its commitment to innovation and providing a seamless digital banking experience to our customers. It further cements our dedication towards supporting the vision of the UAE to build a strong infrastructure for its capital markets and investors,” added Abdelaal. — business@khaleejtimes.com