Mashreq appoints Lopez for senior role
Mashreq is at the forefront of driving the digital disruption based on the significant changes in consumer preferences.
Mashreq Bank, one of the leading financial institutions in the UAE, has appointed Fernando Morillo Lopez as its new senior executive vice-president and group head of retail banking.
In his role, Fernando will manage and execute Mashreq’s strategy for the Retail Banking Group (RBG), including its Personal Banking, Mashreq Gold, Private Banking, SMEs, Islamic and Emirati segments and the digital bank propositions including Mashreq Neo and NeoBiz. As part of his responsibilities, he will also collaborate closely with other stakeholders to deliver revenue, through offering a superior client experience, and through digital innovation and information led transformation.
Ahmed Abdelaal, Group CEO, Mashreq Bank said: “We are pleased to welcome Fernando Morillo Lopez and believe his vast global expertise in the industry will be invaluable as we move into the next stage of the Mashreq story. His appointment comes at a time of great opportunity as retail banking globally is undergoing an unprecedented change and Mashreq is at the forefront of driving the digital disruption based on the significant changes in consumer preferences. We look forward to working with Fernando to provide a strong customer experience as well as maximise value to our shareholders.” — business@khaleejtimes.com
