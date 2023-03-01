Masdar to invest $1.2b in British battery storage tech

AWJ is a holding company behind brands such as Operation Falafel, Catch 22, Awani, Sushi Do and more
The UAE’s state-owned renewables developer Masdar will invest 1 billion pounds ($1.20 billion) in British battery storage technology, its chief executive said on Wednesday.
“We are committed... to deploy a billion pounds across the United Kingdom to accelerate the battery storage solutions,” Jameel Al Ramahi told the International Energy Week conference.
Masdar bought UK-based battery company Arlington Energy last year.
Masdar is owned by the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc), Mubadala Investment Company, and Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (Taqa). — Reuters
AWJ is a holding company behind brands such as Operation Falafel, Catch 22, Awani, Sushi Do and more
The carbon-neutrality-themed bonds, with tenors of 2 and 3 years, were issued by ICBC's branches in Dubai
New board of directors nominated, including FAB’s first female board member
Nigerian output rises by 100,000 bpd, biggest gain in group
The UAE looks forward to host a dialogue on environmental issues at COP28 that will have an enduring impact on global sustainability and the future of humanity, says Crown Prince of Dubai
All sixteen economists and market watchers surveyed said there would be a hike — 14 of them predicted 200 basis points (bps), while two expected 250bps
Oct-Dec GDP at 4.4% as against forecast of 4.6%; manufacturing sector down 1.1%
Saudi biggest petrochemicals giant posts a net income of SR290 million ($77.28 million) in the three-month period ended December 31, down from SR4.97 billion a year earlier