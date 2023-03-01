Masdar to invest $1.2b in British battery storage tech

Masdar bought UK-based battery company Arlington Energy last year

Jameel Al Ramahi, chief executive of Masdar.

By Reuters Published: Wed 1 Mar 2023, 5:42 PM

The UAE’s state-owned renewables developer Masdar will invest 1 billion pounds ($1.20 billion) in British battery storage technology, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

“We are committed... to deploy a billion pounds across the United Kingdom to accelerate the battery storage solutions,” Jameel Al Ramahi told the International Energy Week conference.

Masdar bought UK-based battery company Arlington Energy last year.

Masdar is owned by the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc), Mubadala Investment Company, and Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (Taqa). — Reuters