Maryam named first female CEO of SCA

Filed on October 11, 2021 | Last updated on October 11, 2021 at 12.23 am

Financial Action Task Force accredits Dr Maryam Al Suwaidi as the first Emirati female assessor expert in the field of combating money laundering and terrorism financing.

The President, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has issued a Federal Decree appointing Dr Maryam Buti Al Suwaidi, as the chief executive officer of the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) at the grade of Undersecretary.

Al Suwaidi was previously the regulator’s acting CEO.

The decision comes as part of the efforts taken by the UAE government to develop the performance of government entities and achieve qualitative leaps in the flexibility of their structures and policies, update their strategies and enhance their preparations for the next 50 years.

Dr Maryam Al Suwaidi is the first woman to occupy this position in the history of the SCA. She has rich experience in the field of capital markets during which she held a number of positions.

Dr Al Suwaidi is a holder of a Doctorate in Law From the University of Leeds, UK, a Master’s Degree in Commercial Law from the University of Wales, UK.

Earlier this year, the markets regulator announced that the UAE, home to Dubai and Abu Dhabi stock markets, will require at least one female director on the boards of all listed companies, as firms in the region face pressure to boost gender diversity. — business@khaleejtimes.com