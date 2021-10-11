Maryam named first female CEO of SCA
Financial Action Task Force accredits Dr Maryam Al Suwaidi as the first Emirati female assessor expert in the field of combating money laundering and terrorism financing.
The President, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has issued a Federal Decree appointing Dr Maryam Buti Al Suwaidi, as the chief executive officer of the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) at the grade of Undersecretary.
Al Suwaidi was previously the regulator’s acting CEO.
The decision comes as part of the efforts taken by the UAE government to develop the performance of government entities and achieve qualitative leaps in the flexibility of their structures and policies, update their strategies and enhance their preparations for the next 50 years.
Dr Maryam Al Suwaidi is the first woman to occupy this position in the history of the SCA. She has rich experience in the field of capital markets during which she held a number of positions.
Financial Action Task Force (FATF) accredits Dr Maryam Al Suwaidi as the first Emirati female assessor expert in the field of combating money laundering and terrorism financing.
Dr Al Suwaidi is a holder of a Doctorate in Law From the University of Leeds, UK, a Master’s Degree in Commercial Law from the University of Wales, UK.
Earlier this year, the markets regulator announced that the UAE, home to Dubai and Abu Dhabi stock markets, will require at least one female director on the boards of all listed companies, as firms in the region face pressure to boost gender diversity. — business@khaleejtimes.com
-
Business
Employee well-being, mental health top priority...
55 per cent of founders rate ‘raising investment’ as the... READ MORE
-
Business
UAE, Mexico agree on new plans to reinforce...
The UAE-Mexico non-oil trade totalled $1.3 billion in 2020. READ MORE
-
Business
Dubai unveils new rules to address needs of ultra-...
DWTCA said the regulations would address the needs of family-run... READ MORE
-
Business
Microsoft for Startups’ GrowthX Accelerator ...
The program announces its first cohort of 15 startups that will work... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Holy Quran copy once owned by 3rd US President...
The rare copy was once owned by US President Thomas Jefferson. READ MORE
-
Technology
Facebook unveils new controls for kids using its...
Facebook will be introducing several features including prompting... READ MORE
-
News
Peaceful Afghanistan can unlock door to...
Dr Arif Alvi says Pakistan hopes to see an ‘inclusive... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Sheikh Mohammed thanks creators of Vision Pavilion
Dubai Ruler tours the Vision Pavilion that's based on his book, My... READ MORE
World
Saudi Royal Court announces death of Prince Abdullah
10 October 2021
News
Dubai: Bangladeshi expat wins Dh1 million at live Mahzooz draw
10 October 2021
Weather
UAE: Rainy Al Wasmi season set to begin on October 16
10 October 2021
Rest of Asia
Pakistan: Top nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer dies
10 October 2021
Videos
KT Morning Chat: Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram down, UAE escapes cyclone's fury