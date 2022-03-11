Marshall-Tufflex partners with Vivasvaan as GCC manufacturer and distributor

One in four trips requested via the Uber app in UAE will be emission free by 2030
Marshall-Tufflex, the UKs leading manufacturer of cable management solutions has partnered with Vivasvaan Industrial Co. to introduce its conduit and accessory products to the GCC region.
The collaboration will see Vivasvaan Industrial Co. manufacturing Marshall-Tufflex’s conduit range to British Standard BS EN IEC 61386-21:2021+A11:2021 for distribution in this key market.
From its factory located in Abu Dhabi, and under its trading arm Aquaplex, Vivasvaan Industrial will be manufacturing Marshall-Tufflex black and white conduit and fittings between 20mm and 50mm, plus surface and flush mounted boxes. These products will be manufactured to Marshall-Tufflex’s specification and standards meaning customers in the Gulf region will be able to experience the same great quality as they would expect from Marshall-Tufflex’s manufacturing facility in the UK.
Ravi A. Hinduja, CEO of Vivasvaan Industrial Co. said: “We are delighted to partner with Marshall-Tufflex. As a well-respected British brand with a rich heritage in plastic extrusion, we are looking forward to working with the team to support our customers in the region with cable management products they can trust.”
On the new partnership, Michael Ballard, International Sales Director at Marshall-Tufflex said: “We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Vivasvaan Industrial Co. It is a well-established and respected company that shares our values and engineering principles and I firmly believe that this manufacturing partnership will enable us to strongly re-establish Marshall-Tufflex in the Gulf market.”
Marshall-Tufflex has been manufacturing cable management products for 80 years from its headquarters and production facility in the UK. The company is dedicated to supplying high quality cable management systems to a range of markets including, commercial, industrial, healthcare and education. — business@khaleejtimes.com
