Unveiling trading solution: Discover X Open Hub at Dubai Forex Expo 2025

Meet the experts at Booth 264 and see how deep institutional liquidity drives brokerages forward

The award-winning liquidity provider X Open Hub will present its market depth and institutional liquidity solutions at Forex Expo Dubai 2025, offering exclusive updates about its new institutional liquidity account features. This premier Middle East trading event takes place October 6-7 at Dubai World Trade Centre, bringing together over 30,000 attendees and 5000+ B2B visitors from 60+ countries.

The firm is building on several milestones earlier this year when it received accreditation from the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA), and industry recognition at the UF AWARDS MEA 2025, where it was named Best CFD Liquidity Provider – MEA in the B2B category.

X Open Hub's institutional focus

X Open Hub is a global multi-asset liquidity provider serving the CFD sector. The company works with brokers and banks worldwide to deliver bespoke liquidity solutions with robust regulatory standards and full transparency.

At Booth 264, the team will present X Open Hub's deep liquidity and transparent order book across more than 5,000 global instruments. The available instruments span forex, cryptocurrencies, 30+ indices, commodities, ETFs, bonds, and 3000+ shares, enabling institutional clients to meaningfully diversify their product portfolios.

Regulatory coverage and global reach

As part of XTB Group, X Open Hub benefits from the Group’s strong regulatory framework, which includes licenses from KNF, CySEC, DFSA, FSCA, and other authorities. Backed by these international standards and more than 100 partnerships in 30 countries, X Open Hub delivers trusted liquidity solutions for brokers and banks worldwide.

X Open Hub's transparent fee structure helps financial institutions to optimise their business models. The firm offers:

Competitive institutional spreads and quality execution

Transparent OTC pricing and strong risk management

Attractive overnight financing conditions

Liquidity and execution excellence

X Open Hub delivers deep liquidity and a fully transparent order book, giving brokers clear advantages in building a competitive offering:

More Market Visibility: See the full range of buy and sell orders for an asset, not just the top-level quotes.

Better Trade Execution: Access to the entire order book lets brokers spot the best price levels and trade sizes, often improving the quality of trade fills.

Reduced Slippage: Viewing and interacting with the full order book allows for more precise trades and order fills, helping to control slippage and boost performance on the trader’s end.

Why Forex Expo Dubai matters

Forex Expo Dubai is one of the region's premier financial gatherings, connecting thousands of traders, brokers, and fintech innovators with over 150 expert speakers. As an essential networking hub for financial professionals, the expo’s attendees gain access to workshops, product showcases, and learn from panel discussions by industry professionals.

Exclusive update

Event attendees will be the first to get an exclusive look at X Open Hub’s new institutional account features. These accounts come with attractive interest conditions designed to benefit brokers and banks, offering enhanced trading flexibility and cost efficiency. The team will provide detailed insights and answer any questions about exploring tailored solutions.

Connect with the team

X Open Hub’s professionals will be available for meetings during both days of Forex Expo Dubai 2025, ready to engage with attendees. Located in a prime booth position, the setting will be an ideal opportunity for insightful conversations with specialists who understand the industry’s challenges and can offer customised liquidity strategies for growth, enhanced brokerage performance, and competitive advantages.

Meeting the team at Booth 264 ensures a focused, productive exchange and the chance to uncover how X Open Hub’s institutional solutions can drive success in today’s complex trading environment.

Schedule your meeting ahead of time to secure a valuable slot with the X Open Hub team.

Visit the company’s website: https://xopenhub.pro or contact sales@xhub.pro.