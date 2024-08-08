UAE: Time to buy? Gold prices slip during early trade

Published: Thu 8 Aug 2024, 9:40 AM

Gold prices slipped in Dubai at the opening of the markets on Thursday.

According to Dubai Jewellery Group data, a 24K variant of the yellow metal was selling for Dh290 per gram, down half a dirham per gram from last night’s close. Meanwhile, 22K, 21K and 18K were selling at Dh268.5, Dh260 and Dh222.75 per gram, respectively, at the opening of the markets.

Spot gold was up at $2,393.29 per ounce, up 0.35 per cent at 9.15am local time.

Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone, said it's been a confusing few days for those involved in the gold market and as yellow metal is trapped between $2,480 and $2,353.

“With so many in the market having subscribed to a US hard landing thesis, and a synchronised global growth slowdown, amid ongoing geopolitical tensions, one could have made a clear case for gold to be above $2,500 in this dynamic. What has transpired though is gold being caught up in a broad liquidation of well-owned positions, where the classic fundamental case for gold was tossed aside, with market participants selling almost everything, and buying bonds,” he said.