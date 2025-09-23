  • search in Khaleej Times
UAE: Talabat declares $202 million interim dividend

Payout represents an annualised dividend yield that exceeds 5.4% 

Published: Tue 23 Sept 2025, 7:13 PM

Talabat Holding, a leading on-demand online ordering and delivery platform in the Mena region, on Tuesday announced the distribution of an interim dividend of 3.188 fils per share, equivalent to approximately $202 million in total. This interim dividend represents a 90 per cent payout ratio of reported net income for the first half of the year.

Based on the last closing price, the interim dividend represents an annualised dividend yield that exceeds 5.4 per cent. Management reaffirmed its expectation to pay at least $400 million in total dividends for the full year 2025, in line with previously communicated guidance.

While the company has set a minimum dividend payout target, management intends to continue recommending a 90 per cent payout ratio of reported net income for the full year. The final dividend proposal will remain subject to the recommendation of the Board of Directors and approval by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled in 2026.

Tomaso Rodriguez, chief executive officer of talabat, commented: “Today’s interim dividend announcement underscores the resilience of our business and our commitment to shareholder returns. Our asset-light business model and robust cash generation enable us to distribute a substantial portion of earnings to shareholders while maintaining the financial flexibility to fund our growth strategy. We remain on track to meet or exceed our full-year dividend guidance.”

In a statement, shareholders were reminded of the key dates for this dividend. The last day to participate and purchase shares that will settle in time to be eligible for the dividend is Tuesday, September 30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1, and shares purchased on or after this date will not qualify for the interim dividend. The record date, when the company finalises the list of eligible shareholders, is Thursday, October 2. Payment of the dividend to all eligible shareholders is scheduled for Tuesday, October 21.