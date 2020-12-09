UAE stocks gain Dh6.5 billion in market value

A total of 10,424 deals were conducted worth around Dh1.15 billion over 719 million shares in both bourses.

UAE financial markets on Tuesday posted gains of around Dh6.5 billion in market cap driven by the realty and banking blue chips.

The upbeat sentiments saw Dubai's main stocks index edging up 2.00 pct to 2,532, and ADX closing higher 0.4 pct than the last session at 5,062 .

In the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, Aldar Properties significantly increased to Dh3.25, FAB to Dh13.08, and ADQ to Dh40.5.

In Dubai Financial Market, Emaar Properties rose to Dh3.59, amid transactions of Dh92 million, with Emaar Development following suit, closing higher at Dh2.90.

Dubai Islamic Bank, Dubai Investments, and Damac were among the winning shares, increasing to Dh4.57, Dh1.44 and Dh1.42, respectively.

