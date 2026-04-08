UAE stock markets skyrocket after US and Iran ceasefire

[Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog amid US-Israel-Iran ceasefire for the latest regional developments.]

The UAE stock markets skyrocketed on Wednesday after the US, Israel and Iran agreed to a ceasefire.

The Dubai Financial Market shot up more than eight per cent to 5,823 points at the market open on Wednesday morning. All shares were trading in positive territory, barring telecom operator du (which was down 1.36 per cent).

The rally was led by Emaar Development, Emirates NBD, Emaar Properties, Air Arabia and Salik, as all of them gained more than nine per cent.

The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange surged more than five per cent soon after the opening, reaching 10,063 points, driven by the UAE’s largest bank FAB, E7W, AD Ports, Aldar Properties and Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank. All the top five gainers jumped more than 10 per cent.

The UAE and other Gulf stock markets have been trending downward since the war involving the US, Israel and Iran broke out on February 28, 2026.

As the three countries reached a ceasefire deal, investors in the UAE, GCC and other countries are now likely to focus on ensuring that the ceasefire holds.

“Participants will also be looking towards progress being made in upcoming peace talks between the US and Iran, as well as seeing evidence that commodity flows through Hormuz are beginning to normalize,” said Michael Brown, senior research strategist at Pepperstone.

Billions of dollars have been wiped out of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) stock markets due to the regional military conflict.

Stock markets soared across Asia while oil prices plunged after the ceasefire.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 was up 4.38 per cent at 55,771 points, while South Korea’s Kospi rocketed 5.7 per cent to 5,808 points.