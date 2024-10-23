UAE retail investors buy the AI dip, data shows

FILE PHOTO: Figurines with computers and smartphones are seen in front of the words "Artificial Intelligence AI" in this illustration taken, February 19, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

UAE retail investors have seized the opportunity to buy into the artificial intelligence sector during price dips, while simultaneously increasing exposure to blockchain stocks, according to trading and investing platform eToro.

eToro looked at which companies saw the biggest proportionate change in holders in the UAE, quarter-on-quarter, while also looking at the 10 most held stocks on the platform.

One of the standout trends in Q3 was the rise in investors buying into AI-related stocks after market corrections. CrowdStrike Holdings saw the largest increase in holders (+131 per cent), as investors took advantage of a significant price drop after the company’s software update caused a mass computer outage. Other leaders in the AI ecosystem, such as NVIDIA (+41 per cent), Intel (+37 per cent), Snowflake (+23 per cent), Micron Technology (25 per cent), Advanced Micro Devices (+23 per cent) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (+21 per cent) also saw significant increases in holders as investors continued to back companies driving the AI revolution.

In addition to AI, blockchain technology stocks have also benefited from growing interest among UAE retail investors. Marathon Digital Holdings (+82 per cent) a major cryptocurrency mining company, was the second stock with the highest uptick in exposure during Q3.

Jason Hughes, senior executive officer, eToro ME. — Supplied photo “UAE investors are increasingly forward-looking, focusing on industries that are expected to define the future of technology. The recent dip in AI stock prices presented a prime buying opportunity, especially in companies like CrowdStrike and Intel, where investors recognised their long-term potential despite short-term challenges,” said Jason Hughes, senior executive officer at eToro. “The rise in interest around blockchain stocks also highlights growing awareness of its transformative capabilities, particularly in decentralised finance and other innovative sectors. Both AI and blockchain could offer robust long-term growth prospects, and it is evident that UAE retail investors are both strategically attuned to global trends and proactive in shaping portfolios that anticipate future growth.” Big Tech as portfolios anchor Big Tech continues to anchor UAE investors’ portfolios quarter after quarter, with companies like NVIDIA, Tesla, Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, and Alphabet remaining the most-held assets at the end of Q3.

Hughes said: “Known for their innovation and market leadership, these tech giants generally provide stability and long-term growth potential, making them reliable choices even as interest in emerging sectors like AI and blockchain grows. Investors consistently turn to Big Tech as the foundation of their portfolios, reflecting confidence in these firms’ ability to deliver strong returns over time.”