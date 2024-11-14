UAE: Lulu starts trading on ADX following Dh6.32-billion IPO

Photo: Supplied

Lulu Retail started trading on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) on Thursday following its record-breaking initial public offering (IPO).

The IPO raised gross proceeds of Dh6.32 billion, making it the largest offering in the UAE so far this year.

A record 82,000 retail investors subscribed for shares, with about 50,000 individuals registering at ADX within the 16-day period between Lulu IPO announcement and the close of subscriptions. The retailer also drew incredible demand from a global investor base.

"Lulu’s addition to ADX’s growing portfolio reflects the UAE's strides in cultivating a robust, multi-sector economy," said Ghannam Butti Almazrouei, chairman of ADX.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The offering saw aggregate demand of more than Dh135 billion from local, regional, and international investors, a record for a non-government UAE IPO over the past 10 years. It was oversubscribed more than 25 times across all tranches. Cornerstone investors included leading sovereign and institutional investors from across the GCC.

Yusuffali M.A., chairman of Lulu Retail, recognised the role that their thousands of employees have played in the success of the hypermarket chain.

“Our listing on ADX marks a day of great pride for the entire Lulu team. Many of our 55,000 employees have been with our company for decades, demonstrating their commitment to providing for our customers and to growing our business. This achievement would not have been possible without them." he said.

Lulu's inclusion in the ADX adds AED 21 billion to the exchange's market capitalisation, said Abdulla Salem Alnuaimi, group CEO of ADX.

"At ADX, we will continue to introduce more purposeful initiatives and innovative market solutions to drive a thriving marketplace, expand investment opportunities for investors, and support the long-term success of our listed companies today and well into the future," he said.