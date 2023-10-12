UAE: Indian rupee rises 4 paise against dirham in early trade

The country's inflation data is due after market hours

by Web Desk Published: Thu 12 Oct 2023, 9:19 AM

The rupee stayed on the upward track for the third day in a row, appreciating by 4 paise to 83.14 (Dh22.65) against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday amid easing crude oil prices and a weak American currency.

Subdued sentiments in the domestic equity markets and concerns over foreign funds withdrawal capped a sharp gain in the Indian currency, forex analysts said.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 83.17 and then traded between the range of 83.13 to 83.17 against the greenback. The Indian unit later traded at 83.14 against dollar, registering a gain of 4 paise from its previous close.

India's inflation data is due after market hours.

Meanwhile, headline U.S. consumer inflation index (CPI) is expected to rise 0.3% month-on-month. The more critical core measure is forecast to increase at the same pace, according to economists polled by Reuters.

The data comes in the wake of investors pushing the probability of a rate hike by the Federal Reserve at the next meeting to less than 10%.

