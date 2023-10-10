UAE: Indian rupee opens stronger against dirham in early trade

DIFC’s amended data protection regulations ensure responsible development of artificial intelligence systems
Regulation also places transparency and openness at its core
The Indian rupee strengthened against the US dollar on Tuesday. The currency was 83.23 against the US dollar (Dh22.6) in early trade.
The rupee slipped one paisa to 83.28 against the US dollar on Monday evening amid a weak trend in domestic equities and surging crude oil prices in the international markets.
Forex traders said the safe-haven dollar gained ground due to heightened concerns in the Middle East.
The dollar softened on Tuesday along with US interest rate expectations and a fall in Treasury yields as investors detected a slight dovish shift in Federal Reserve officials' tone.
The yen held small gains as violence in the Middle East supported buying of safe-haven assets, and last traded firmly at 148.34 per dollar. The Swiss franc has also gained and was edging higher at 0.9045 to the dollar.
The euro was up 0.1% in early Asia trade to $1.0580. The Israeli shekel steadied at 3.95 to the dollar, just off an almost eight-year low, after the central bank promised $30 billion in foreign exchange selling.
Inputs from wires.
ALSO READ:
Regulation also places transparency and openness at its core
ADIPEC gathered over 2,200 companies and featured 30 country pavilions and four specialised areas
Initiative aims to tackle prevalence of ASCVD in the UAE
Emirate attracts inflow of Dh20.87 billion between January and June this year
Oil prices rose on Friday after a steep decline, pressurised by the US bond selloff
Any real estate player conducting business in the UAE as a natural person is subject to the same taxability
New system is anticipated to make significant strides to streamline practices and procedures and improve the quality of construction
Top official also spoke about the UAE-India pact that will act as a gateway to Africa and other Middle Eastern and European countries