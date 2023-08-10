UAE: Indian rupee holds against dirham as RBI keeps repo rate unchanged

Reserve Bank of India decided to keep policy rate unchanged for third time in a row

By Web Desk Published: Thu 10 Aug 2023, 9:48 AM Last updated: Thu 10 Aug 2023, 9:49 AM

The Indian rupee appreciated marginally by 5 paise to 82.80 against the US dollar (Dh22.56) in early trade on Thursday as the Reserve Bank of India decided to keep policy rate unchanged for third time in a row as it maintains heightened vigil on inflation.

The rate increase cycle was paused in April after six consecutive rate hikes aggregating to 250 basis points since May 2022.

Announcing the bi-monthly monetary policy, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) unanimously decided to keep the rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent.

The rupee, similar to how it has been over the last two days, was in a narrow range. The currency was nearly unchanged from 82.8150 on Wednesday and the 10-day realised volatility is now back below 3%. It has been in a 14 paisa range so for this week.

Later in the day, U.S. inflation data is expected to show that core prices rose by 0.2% month-on-month in July and by 4.8% on-year, according to a poll conducted by Reuters. The headline year-on-year inflation rate is pegged at 3.3%, up from 3% in June.

"We are likely to see something we haven't seen for some time, namely, annual inflation rising. The good news is that this is mainly due to base effects," ING Bank said in a note.

ALSO READ: