UAE: Indian rupee declines against dirham in early trade

Asian shares hit one-year lows as the risk of a wider conflict in the Middle East clouded market sentiment

FILE PHOTO: Symbol for the Indian Rupee on the floor of a trading firm in Mumbai. PHOTO: REUTERS

by Web Desk Published: Mon 23 Oct 2023, 10:23 AM

The rupee declined 3 paise to 83.15 against the US dollar (Dh22.64) in a restricted trade on Monday due to a stronger greenback in overseas markets and foreign fund outflows.

A correction in crude oil prices and firm domestic stock markets in opening trade capped the losses of the rupee, according to forex dealers.

The local unit opened lower by 3 paise at 83.15 against the greenback at the interbank foreign exchange market.

Asian shares hit one-year lows Monday as the risk of a wider conflict in the Middle East clouded sentiment in a week laden with data on U.S. growth and inflation as well as earnings from some of the world's largest tech companies.

Bonds were also under pressure as U.S. 10-year Treasury yields crept to within a whisker of 5.0%, pushing borrowing costs up across the globe and testing equity valuations.

The European Central Bank and Bank of Canada also hold policy meetings and, while no hikes are expected, investors will be sensitive to guidance on futures moves.

The recent surge in bond yields has tightened monetary conditions without the central banks having to do anything, allowing the Federal Reserve to signal it will likely stay on hold at its policy meeting next week.

